Intel Graphics Driver Seemingly Leaks Four Upcoming Intel GPUs

Intel's graphics driver 26.20.16.9999, which the chipmaker apparently accidentally posted and has now taken down, reveals details for four upcoming discrete graphics cards and the possible graphics configurations for Rocket Lake processors.

(Image credit: Intel)

Going forward, Intel will unify all future graphics products under the new Xe branding, whether they be integrated or discrete solutions. The chipmaker has big plans to launch discrete graphics cards to compete against Nvidia and AMD in the mid-range and enthusiast market. Intel's graphics cards will be built with the 10nm manufacturing process, and hopefully, arrive next year.

The Intel driver refers the DG1 and DG2 codenames, whereby DG reportedly stands for discrete graphics. The DG1 and DG2 products carry the LP and HP designations, respectively. The acronyms likely stand for low-powered and high-powered, which might be Intel's way of differentiating the high-end offerings from the low-end ones.

; DG1 HW iDG1LPDEV = "Intel(R) UHD Graphics, Gen12 LP DG1" "gfx-driver-ci-master-2624" ; DG2 HW iDG2HP512 = "Intel(R) UHD Graphics, Gen12 HP DG2" "gfx-driver-ci-master-2624" iDG2HP256 = "Intel(R) UHD Graphics, Gen12 HP DG2" "gfx-driver-ci-master-2624" iDG2HP128 = "Intel(R) UHD Graphics, Gen12 HP DG2" "gfx-driver-ci-master-2624"

We're not entirely sure what the numbers at the end of the codenames mean at this time. If we had to make an educated guess, the numbers could represent the number of execution units (EUs) for each product. In that case, the DG2 family would have up to three members with 128, 256 and 512 EUs each. Judging by the number of EUs, the DG2 products are probably aimed at the mid-range segment.

In other news, there is also mention of Rocket Lake (RKL) processors in the Intel graphics driver. If you've lost track of Intel codenames, Rocket Lake is billed as the successor to Comet Lake (CML). And yes, Rocket Lake will continue to use Intel's 14nm process node. However, Rocket Lake chips will purportedly utilize both 10nm and 14nm graphics chiplets. The latest Intel roadmap suggests that Rocket Lake should hit the market in the middle of 2020.

; RKL HW iRKLLPGT1H32 = "Intel(R) UHD Graphics, RKL" "gfx-driver-ci-master-2624" iRKLLPGT1HPro32 = "Intel(R) UHD Graphics, RKL" "gfx-driver-ci-master-2624" iRKLLPGT1S32 = "Intel(R) UHD Graphics, RKL" "gfx-driver-ci-master-2624" iRKLLPGT0P5S16 = "Intel(R) UHD Graphics, RKL" "gfx-driver-ci-master-2624" iRKLLPGT1U32 = "Intel(R) UHD Graphics, RKL" "gfx-driver-ci-master-2624" iRKLLPGT0P5U16 = "Intel(R) UHD Graphics, RKL" "gfx-driver-ci-master-2624" iRKLLPGT0 = "Intel(R) UHD Graphics, RKL" "gfx-driver-ci-master-2624"

Integrated graphics solutions for Rocket Lake allegedly come in GT0, GT0.5 and GT1 configurations. This is a preliminary listing so there's a possibility that a GT2 variant can show up at a later date. Looking through the different codenames, we can see that the GT0 and GT0.5 variants features 16 EUs while the higher GT1 variant has up to 32 EUs. Apparently, GT1 will also have a Pro variant as well.

