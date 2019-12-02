InWin 805 Glassy Chassis Drops To $77 For Cyber Monday

InWin’s tempered-glass 805 ATX mid-tower has reached an all-time low price of $77 for Amazon’s Cyber-Monday sales, at least for the red version. The black version sits at a higher all-time low of $98.

Featuring tempered glass on three sides and brushed aluminum external accents, the front is further highlighted with a translucent internal grill that’s designed to diffuse lighting in a hexagonal pattern from the builder’s choice of LED fans. Other features include a modular hard drive cage, rubberized pins to keep glass stable during removal, and a magnetic dust filter.

InWin 805 Tempered Glass ATX Case: Was $150, now $77

With room for two 120mm or 140mm fans up front and liquid coolers to match, the InWin 805’s triple tempered-glass panels offer builders the opportunity to show off their cable management and RGB lighting skills.View Deal

The 805 unfortunately includes only a single, unlighted black exhaust fan, so users interested in taking advantage of its LED-centric design will want to fill that front with either a pair of RGB fans or, better still, an RGB-lighted 280mm or 240mm AIO liquid cooling kit.