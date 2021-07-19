Get $100 off this LG UltraGear 32-inch QHD Gaming Monitor

The best gaming monitor deals offer high resolutions and refresh rates, while keeping the price low. In my experience, the sweet spot for monitor deals has been a 27-inch screen with a 1440p resolution and around a 144Hz refresh rate, which is what makes this discount on a larger display all the more surprising!

LG’s 32-inch 1440p UltraGear monitor has just seen a $100 price cut — taking its price down to just $249.

LG UltraGear 32GN600-B gaming monitor: was $349, now $249 at Walmart

This 32-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor sports a 1440p resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. Beyond this, you also get HDR10 and a 95% sRGB color gamut for an accurate picture — unspoiled by screen tearing thanks to AMD FreeSync.View Deal

Alongside the strong specs, there’s a lot to love here, from the sleek and stylish design to the wide array of HDMI and DP ports. But of course, the real draw here is just the size of that 32-inch screen, which should deliver on some real immersive gaming.

So, what are you waiting for? A big screen with a sharp and colorful picture, all at a low price. That's a great combo of features at $300, let alone $250.