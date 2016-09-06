Maingear Goes Green With R1 Razer Edition Custom PC

Maingear recently made headlines due to its surprise team-up with HP, which is seemingly out to get a piece of the enthusiast gaming marketplace pie by teaming with the custom PC shop. Razer appears to believe it can enter the desktop PC market in a similar fashion and has also teamed up with Maingear for the R1 Razer Edition gaming rig.

The Maingear R1 Razer Edition features an NZXT H440 Razer Edition case, which sports green LED lighting. Aside from this, the R1 doesn’t offer any other significant brand-related features, unless you count “full Razer product and software integration provided out-of-the-box.” This system is mostly Maingear’s baby with a Razer label slapped on the case.

The new system is VR-ready with its most conservative configuration, which features an Intel Core i5-6500, 8 GB of DDR4, a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3 GB graphics card and a 1 TB 7,200 RPM HDD connected to an Asus H110M-A motherboard. However, like all of Maingear’s custom systems, the R1 Razer Edition can be souped up to borderline insane levels with Z170 platforms that feature up to an Intel Core i7-6700K, or X99 platforms that include a 10-core i7-6950X option.

You can equip the R1 with up to Nvidia Titan X or AMD Radeon R9 Fury X graphics (with dual-GPU options up to Titan X and R9 Fury). Storage options include a massively spacious 10 TB HDD, a 512 GB M.2 NVMe SSD, a 1.2 TB PCIe NVMe SSD, and up to a 4 TB 2.5-inch SATA 6 GB/s SSD (which the company just added to the configurator today).

Nvidia graphics options include the aforementioned 3 GB variant of the GTX 1060, in addition to the GTX 1060 6 GB, GTX 1070, GTX 1080 and the Titan X. AMD graphics options include the Radeon RX 480, R9 Nano, R9 Fury or R9 Fury X. Multi-GPU configurations include up to dual GTX 1070, 1080 or Titan X, in addition to dual RX 480, R9 Nano or R9 Fury setups.

Cooling options for the stock versions of the R1 include the stock Intel heatsink (H110M/Z170 only), or 120 and 240-mm closed loop coolers. There’s also a custom open-loop system with two 360-mm radiators (the company calls this Epic 720). Superstock versions of the Maingear R1 Razer Edition feature custom open-loop cooling systems with hardline tubing and GPU water block options.

The Maingear R1 Razer Edition starts as low as $999 (for the previously-detailed VR-ready, i5-6500 configuration), and Stock X99 configurations start at $1,899 for an Intel Core i7-6800K, 16 GB of DDR4-2666, a GTX 1060 (6 GB), a 1 TB HDD and a 120-mm CPU water cooler. Superstock versions of Z170 and X99 platforms start at $3,599 and $4,099, respectively.