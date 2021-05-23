Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition First to Support DualSense Controller on PC

Not only is Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition a visual showcase for ray tracing and PC gaming, but it's also is the first PC game to fully utilize the PlayStation DualSense controller, taking advantage of the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

This was first reported by Twitter user Donny, who posted a video that showcased the DualSense controller with adaptive trigger and haptic feedback in action. It's impressive to see the DualSense fully supported, even if it's not directly via PlayStation.

After a patch today, Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition became the first PC game to support haptic feedback and adaptive triggers officially (vid source is reddit) pic.twitter.com/CC3bUiKjwlMay 21, 2021 See more

To check this out for yourself, you'll need a copy of Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition for PC from Steam . This requires a ray tracing-capable GPU, ideally one of the best graphics cards, or you won't be able to play the game. Once you have that out of the way, you'll need a DualSense controller (you already have one, right?), and it will need to be connected to the PC via a USB-C cable to get the full experience.

It's important to note that this will not work with the Epic Game Store version or the GOG versions of the game. Nor will it work with the 3rd-party tool, DS4Windows . This is only made possible thanks to the Steam API and whatever special sauce that 4A has implemented in a recent Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition hotfix that updates the game to version 2.0.0.1. While it wasn't mentioned, I'm wondering if Valve finally figured out the missing piece to enable the full potential of the DualSense controller.

I've been covering the DualSense and PC gaming for a while now, and seeing this being implemented has been exciting. Sony itself is still not supporting the DualSense controller on PC/Windows yet, which is expected. It took PlayStation six years before it supported the DualShock 4 for Windows.

As for when Sony will officially support the DualSense controller for the PC, I don't think this will six years as it did with the DualShock 4. After all, PlayStation's Jim Ryan said that more PlayStation games are heading to the PC. We've already seen Horizon Zero Dawn and, more recently released Days Gone released for the PC, with more games on the way. I can only imagine this would also indicate that DualSense support is also coming.

Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition will also arrive on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in June 2021.