Get This MSI RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop for Less Than $900 — $250 off

Big savings on a powerful RTX 3060 laptop

MSI GS65
The best Black Friday gaming laptop deals are already starting to trickle out, thanks to certain retailers making a price promise to not make these deals any cheaper. This is a great example of a powerful and affordable mid-tier system.

At Best Buy, the MSI GF65 with RTX 3060 graphics is down to just $849.99 after a steep $250 discount.

MSI GF65: was $1,099.99, now $849.99 @ Best Buy
This configuration of MSI’s impressive GF65 portable gaming rig features a 15.6-inch 1080p display up top with 144Hz refresh rate, a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Of course, there’s a lot more to love about this system than just the specs. At 0.9-inches thin and 4.1-pounds, this is a thin and lightweight powerhouse for gaming on-the-go, which stays cool thanks to a proprietary thermal management system with multiple fans and heatpipes.

The built-in webcam and sleek, stylish design makes this a good all-in-one system with the horsepower for work and play. Because a gaming laptop needs to be good for productivity for a lot of people too, which this hits the mark on with ease. 

So, what are you waiting for? This is one of the best gaming laptop deals today.

