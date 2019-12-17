Microsoft Drops 'Series X' From the Next-Gen Xbox's Name

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft finally revealed its next-generation console at the 2019 Game Awards on December 12. The device was revealed as the Xbox Series X, but yesterday, Business Insider reported that Microsoft actually plans to call its next-gen console "Xbox."

So does that mean there won't be a device called the Xbox Series X? No. It turns out that there will be a specific version of the upcoming Xbox called "Xbox Series X."

"The name we're carrying forward to the next generation is simply Xbox," a Microsoft rep told Business Insider. "And at The Game Awards you saw that name come to life through the Xbox Series X. ... Similar to what fans have seen with previous generations, the name 'Xbox Series X' allows room for additional consoles in the future."

Microsoft wasn't ready to reveal any of those additional consoles, so it simply led with the Xbox Series X. But now we know there could be an Xbox Series Y, Z or "... of Unfortunate Events."

The point is that this current generation's mix-up, whereby the Xbox One was followed by the very different Xbox One S and Xbox One X, won't be repeated.