Microsoft Drops 'Series X' From the Next-Gen Xbox's Name

Microsoft finally revealed its next-generation console at the 2019 Game Awards on December 12. The device was revealed as the Xbox Series X, but yesterday, Business Insider reported that Microsoft actually plans to call its next-gen console "Xbox."
So does that mean there won't be a device called the Xbox Series X? No. It turns out that there will be a specific version of the upcoming Xbox called "Xbox Series X."
"The name we're carrying forward to the next generation is simply Xbox," a Microsoft rep told Business Insider. "And at The Game Awards you saw that name come to life through the Xbox Series X. ... Similar to what fans have seen with previous generations, the name 'Xbox Series X' allows room for additional consoles in the future."
Microsoft wasn't ready to reveal any of those additional consoles, so it simply led with the Xbox Series X. But now we know there could be an Xbox Series Y, Z or "... of Unfortunate Events."
The point is that this current generation's mix-up, whereby the Xbox One was followed by the very different Xbox One S and Xbox One X, won't be repeated.
Microsoft, you're marketing committee used to work on the USB Forum didn't they?
XBox
XBox 360
XBox 1
XBox 1S
XBox 1 X
XBox Series X...NO wait it is the XBox...
Make a freaking naming convention that makes sense. You know a Xbox G4 (for Gen 4) or something
So they aren't actually dropping Series X, they are adding another tier that is just called Xbox, making "Series X" essentially the "pro" version?
If I understand correctly, the major hardware names for Xbox in chronological order are as follows:
Xbox (which was often called Xbox1 online to differentiate it from the Xbox 360, until the Xbox One was announced)
Xbox 360 (the 360)
Xbox One (XBONE)
Xbox One S (XBONES)
Xbox One X (XBOX, or XBONEX if you want people to have any idea what you're talking about)
Xbox
Xbox Series X (probably same time as Xbox)
The headline implied Microsoft was aware how bad their branding was and decided to make it better based on backlash... but it sounds like they made no change and it's worse than we originally thought.
I don't know what AI algorithm or non-English speaker is naming these things, but Microsoft seriously needs to cut it out if they want a general audience to figure out that they're releasing a new console next year.