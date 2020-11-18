Nvidia DLSS Gets Added to Four New Titles Including CoD: Black Ops Cold War

Nvidia's popular Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology gets added to four new titles today including Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, War Thunder, Enlisted and Ready or Not.



DLSS is designed to improve in-game frame rates at the cost of little or no image quality degradation by rendering the game at a lower resolution and upscaling it to your monitor's resolution. The tech works via Nvidia's AI accelerated tensor cores found in RTX Turing and Ampere GPUs.

Image 1 of 4 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War DLSS Performance Chart (Image credit: Nvidia) Image 2 of 4 War Thunder DLSS Performance Chart (Image credit: Nvidia) Image 3 of 4 Enlisted DLSS Performance Chart (Image credit: Nvidia) Image 4 of 4 Ready or Not DLSS Performance Chart (Image credit: Nvidia)

Checking out Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Nvidia's graph shows an impressive gain of 83% more FPS across all Turing and Ampere GPUs. Looking at Gaijin Entertainment's games, War Thunder and Enlisted, both show excellent performance gains from DLSS mode as well. In War Thunder, you get around 25% more FPS from DLSS performance mode, and the 25% is linear across both the Turing and Ampere architectures. Enlisted shows it can take more advantage of DLSS though as it stretches its efficiency with DLSS out to around 43% more FPS. But that isn't the best DLSS can offer, in Ready or Not, switching to DLSS performance mode offers a whopping 103% more FPS, the largest gain out of the four titles.

Luckily, all four titles have the new DLSS update right now and you don't need a new Nvidia Game Ready Driver to run it. It's as simple as jumping into the game and toggling DLSS on.