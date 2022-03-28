Nvidia RTX 3080 Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 on Sale for Only £1,689: Real Deals

On sale today from Laptops Direct is the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (RTX3080) gaming laptop for only £1,689. This 15-inch portable powerhouse is ideal for playing the latest games on high settings for smooth frame rates and crisp graphics.

This particular model of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 contains the powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, a Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The 15-inch screen has an FHD 1080p resolution and refresh rates of up to 144Hz.

This is an awful lot of power in such a small form factor, and so is ideal for either gaming or some serious content creation work that can make use of the powerful hardware inside the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15.

Asus ROG Zephyrus (RTX3080): was £2,343, now £1,689 at Laptops Direct with code MEGA20

With stunning looks to match its gaming pedigree, the Asus ROG Zephyrus looks the part — and with its 144Hz display, this laptop will be able to supply stunning fluidity to games, making it great for playing FPS titles like Counter-Strike, Valorant, or Doom.

Want to take your gaming to a friend's house? Then having a powerful computer in a laptop form is the best way of transporting your gaming station.

