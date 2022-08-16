Nvidia to Further Drop Prices of GeForce RTX 30-Series Boards in Coming Weeks

Nvidia’s next-generation GeForce RTX 40-series ‘Ada Lovelace’ graphics cards are rumored to be mere weeks away, going up against the best graphics cards, but they are not going to be cheap initially. If you want something cheaper, it may be time to consider buying a GeForce RTX 30-series ‘Ampere’ board, as they are reportedly going to get even cheaper in the coming weeks.

Nvidia’s add-in-board (AIB) partners are planning to cut prices of GeForce RTX 30-series products already later this month, according to reports from China-based MyDrivers and Zol that cite their own sources (via VideoCardz). At present, it is unknown how significant price cuts are going to be and which cards will get cheaper, but the reports indicate that they will get more affordable than they are today. In fact, promotional campaigns for higher-end GeForce RTX 3080 Ti/3090/3090 Ti that will put them hundreds of dollars below MSRP for a limited time are also planned.

Both AMD and Nvidia are expected to introduce their next-generation Radeon RX 7000-series and GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs in the coming weeks or months. Before doing so, they need to sell off existing inventory, which is why both companies are going to slash prices on existing graphics cards. Since Nvidia appears to have more GPUs in stock, price cuts on GeForces are expected to be more aggressive when compared to price reductions of AMD's Radeon products, though AMD's GPUs are already selling well below MSRP in most cases.

It should be noted that Nvidia slashed prices of its higher-end GeForce RTX 30-series boards in mid-July. In fact, many of those boards are sold below their new MSRPs right now. To add some context, here are the existing EVGA.com prices when compared to recommended prices from mid-July as well as original MSRPs.

Existing PriceMid-July, 2022, MSRPOriginal MSRP
GeForce RTX 3090 Ti$1399$1499$1999
GeForce RTX 3090i$1229$1299$1499
GeForce RTX 3080 Ti$899$1099$1199
GeForce RTX 3080 12GB$799$799?
GeForce RTX 3080 10GB$749?$699
GeForce RTX 3070 Ti$609?$599
GeForce RTX 3070$596?$499
GeForce RTX 3060 Ti$479?$399
GeForce RTX 3060i$399?$329
GeForce RTX 3050$249?$249

Keeping in mind that Nvidia will start rolling-out its GeForce RTX 40-series with the higher-end models, it's logical for the company's partners to sell off GeForce RTX 3080 Ti/3090/3090 Ti first, which is why these products are now below MSRPs. It also helps that those were all severely overpriced to begin with. If Nvidia's AIB partners still have excessive boards in stock before the green company launches its Ada Lovelace lineup, we expect these products to get even cheaper, which is what two Chinese websites are reporting.

It is noteworthy that some of EVGA's midrange GeForce RTX 30-series boards are sold at prices that are higher when compared to Nvidia's recommended prices. Considering the fact that we are months away from mid-range GeForce RTX 40-series, there is no current need to sell them below MSRP. Several weeks down the road, Nvidia's AIB partners may reconsider dropping their prices on mid-range GeForce RTX 30-series devices as well.

Nvidia and its allies will not confirm planned prices cuts before they start to sell at those prices, so we do not expect any official information to emerge right now. Meanwhile, we do see rational to cut prices of GeForce RTX 30-series ahead of next-generation launch, so it is reasonable to expect existing boards to get cheaper in the coming weeks.

Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov

Anton Shilov is a Freelance News Writer at Tom’s Hardware US. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.
  • Tom Sunday
    Will we see a 3090ti at $1000? This does not really sounds to crazy as those were originally severely overpriced and price-gauged to begin with. Technically it can also be construed that the 30-series GPU’s are actually 2-generation old cards. Let’s see how this will play itself out! Surely in times like these discounted goods are king!
  • thisisaname
    Going to need quite a large discount from the "existing price for the none top end cards to be even at MSRP so an even bigger one for them to be worth buying for the value buyer.

    I expect to see a discount followed by some "leaks" that say the next generation of cards are going to be expensive and lots of YouTube videos saying buy now!!!
  • spongiemaster
    thisisaname said:
    Going to need quite a large discount from the "existing price for the none top end cards to be even at MSRP so an even bigger one for them to be worth buying for the value buyer.

    I expect to see a discount followed by some "leaks" that say the next generation of cards are going to be expensive and lots of YouTube videos saying buy now!!!
    Not sure why you would believe the next generation is going to be anything but expensive and hard to find for this year at least. It's a given that scalpers are going to ruin everything in the early going. That's just common sense, not some conspiracy theory. There is no chance of seeing anything below a 4070 released this year, and even that card is unlikely to see wide availability until next year.
  • bigdragon
    The discounts on the 3080 and 3090 are tempting. They're still priced too high, and the 12GB of VRAM on the 3080 is a problem. I expect production of the 40-series to be strong, so waiting for a 4080 with 16GB seems like the sweet spot...depending on how greedy Nvidia decides to be with their launch prices.
  • ThatMouse
    The prices are only high if you believe you can get a 4000 series by Christmas for the same price as a similar 3000, i.e. $800 for a 4080. That's just hard for me to believe.
  • InvalidError
    The worst part for current-gen cards when next-gen launches is that between the ~2X performance and ~30% price bumps, you will still be able to get better performance than current-gen while stepping down one pricing tier or two. All of the remaining current-gen stuff will need to get knocked down at least a whole price tier to have a chance of clearing out.
  • logainofhades
    Most people don't care about the top end discounts. It's the overpriced mid range that is the problem most face. Currently AMD has Nvidia beat, on price/performance, in pretty much every performance bracket.
  • spentshells
    Okay well a 3080 12GB is still 1200 dollars in Canada. Wake me when its 799.
