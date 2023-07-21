Other PCIe 5.0 SSDs Are Also Crashing Instead of Throttling

By Zhiye Liu
published

Crucial, Adata, Gigabyte, and Seagate are also affected.

Seagate FireCuda 540
Some of the best SSDs, specifically the PCIe 5.0 drives based on the Phison PS5026-E26 controller, have been crashing instead of thermal throttling when operating without a cooler. Initially, only the Corsair MP700 exhibited this behavior; however, it's now become apparent that the issue is more widespread and affects other Phison E26-based SSDs.

German news outlet Computerbase discovered that the Seagate FireCuda 540, Gigabyte Aorus Gen5 10000, and Adata Legend 970 also suffer from the shutdown issue. It was to be expected since the PCIe 5.0 SSDs utilize the same Phison E26 controller. The FireCuda 540, Aorus Gen5 10000, and Leged 970 are still on firmware 22. Seagate hasn't gotten back to Computerbase when the new firmware will be available, whereas Gigabyte promised that it'll arrive "soon."

To recap: the issue only occurs when you use a PCIe 5.0 SSD without cooling. When the drive gets too hot, it shuts down to protect the SSD controller, NAND, and data. This shouldn't be an issue if the PCIe 5.0 drive is adequately cooled by the included heatsink or the M.2 heatsink from the motherboard. Regardless, Phison has released a new firmware (version 22.1) that ensures the PCIe 5.0 SSDs throttle — instead of just crashing, which can lead to data loss. 

Firmware 22.1 introduces link-state thermal throttling that essentially reduces the PCIe interface speed — for example, dropping from PCIe 5.0 to PCIe 4.0 or even PCIe 3.0 to lower the temperature of the physical layer (PHY) without throttling the processor clock. This will obviously impact the PCIe 5.0 SSD's performance, but it should also keep it from engaging a shutdown to protect the integrity of the SSD controller. According to Computerbase, the thermal threshold on the new firmware 22.1 is 85 degrees Celsius.

In the beginning, the Crucial T700 didn't have the issue. The PCIe 5.0 would throttle until the drive operated at hard drive speeds but didn't shut down thermally. Computerbase performed more tests on the Crucial T700, and it showed similar failures, so the drive may also need the firmware 22.1 update.

Under the new firmware 22.1, Phison E26-powered SSDs should still provide an acceptable level of performance at high temperatures. Without a cooler, the Corsair MP700 delivered sequential read and write speeds over 10 GB/s and 2 GB/s, respectively. Remember that it's a safety measure in case temperatures get out of hand, and you should always use a cooler with your PCIe 5.0 SSD.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TechieTwo
    Who would be so technically challenged as to run a PCIe 5 SSD without a heatsink? It's technically ignorant.
  • bit_user
    PCIe 5.0 is not justified for virtually any consumers. It just adds cost, heat, and headaches, for a modest performance improvement you won't notice in practice.

    What we need is further iteration and refinement on PCIe 3.0 and 4.0 controllers.

    The only persuasive argument I can see for PCIe 5.0 is if you wanted to use it at just x2, so you could pack in more drives. But, that's not how I think most people are using them.
  • InvalidError
    bit_user said:
    PCIe 5.0 is not justified for virtually any consumers. It just adds cost, heat, and headaches, for a modest performance improvement you won't notice in practice.
    The first generation or two of anything going into a new standard in the consumer space is almost always plagued with teething issues on top of having little to no benefit over cheaper, more mature stuff from the previous generation in most everyday uses. For normal people, it is usually much better to skip them.

    PCIe 4.0 SSDs were a hot mess too for the first two years. Now they are the mature low-power budget-friendly option that obsolesced 3.0 drives.
  • Tom Sunday
    bit_user said:
    What we need is further iteration and refinement on PCIe 3.0 and 4.0 controllers.
    Perhaps by July 2024 and with the all new generation of CPU’s, MBs and NVME’s in full swing will have all the 5.0 bugs cleaned out? With that the same old…same old always prevails. “People always want the latest and the fastest and will go to any lengths to get it.
  • InvalidError
    Tom Sunday said:
    “People always want the latest and the fastest and will go to any lengths to get it.
    I'm fine buying into mature, proven stuff. My last attempt at buying something new and somewhat exciting was Intel A750 and all I got was random crashing under all circumstances for two days. Now I have an RX6600.
