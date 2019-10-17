Philips' 346B1C USB-C Ultrawide Monitor Targets Both Productivity and Gaming

Today, Phillips released a new ultrawide monitor, the 346B1C. This is a curved 34-inch monitor with a VA LCD panel, but contrary to what you would think, it isn’t manufactured by Phillips -– rather, this is an MMD monitor being sold under the Philips brand.

(Image credit: Philips)

Philips’ new monitor is built to be a productivity-oriented monitor, but that doesn’t stop it from having some qualities that would make it work as a gaming monitor. On the productivity front, it’s got a large 3440 x 1440 resolution, and on the gaming front it’s has a respectable 100 Hz refresh rate and adaptive sync for fighting screen tears. That adaptive sync works down to a 48 Hz refresh rate. With these specs, think of it as a productivity-oriented monitor for someone who does enjoy firing up a game from time to time, but isn’t massively competitive.

(Image credit: Philips)

As far as other specifications go, the monitor has a typical contrast ratio of 3,000:1, a 5ms gray-to-gray response time, 1500R curvature and a Delta E of less than 2 on the sRGB color spectrum, which is pro-level accuracy.

Another strong point the monitor has is its connectivity options. For display inputs it has a DisplayPort 1.2 connector, HDMI 2.0 and USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 with power delivery up to 90W. The monitor also has a USB hub built in with one upstream connection and four downstream connectors. Wrapping things up is an Ethernet port and 3.5mm jack for audio out.

Philips 346B1C Specs

LCD Panel Type VA LCD Backlight Type W-LED system Panel Size 34 inches / 86.36cm; 1550R curvature Display Screen Coating Anti-Glare, 2H, Haze 25% Effective Viewing Area (H x V) 797.2 x 333.7 Aspect ratio 21:9 Maximum resolution 3440 x 1440 @ 100 Hz Pixel Density 110ppi Response time (typical) 5ms (grey to grey) Brightness 300 nits Contrast Ratio (Typical) 3,000:1 Colour Gamut (typical) NTSC 100%; sRGB 119%; Adobe RGB 90% Signal Input 1x DisplayPort 1.2; 1x HDMI 2.0; 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 x 1 (upstream, power delivery up to 90 W) USB 1x USB-C; 1x USB-B (upstream); 4x USB 3.2 (downstream with 1 fast charge B.C 1.2) Audio (In/Out) Headphone out

At the time of writing, the monitor is already listed for pre-order on Amazon for $479.99. Broader availability is expected in November.