PicoBox Unveils Tiny, 56mm Power Supply

PC builders who like tiny chassis have a new power supply option that could save them a lot of space. PicoBox has a new line of extra small power supplies (PSUs) this called the PicoBox Z2—and they're seriously small. These little guys measure in at 56mm long, just big enough for its 24-Pin ATX to plug directly into your motherboard.
The company has released four models, each with more power output than the last. They're available from 120W up to an impressive 250W. This spec chart highlights the features you can expect in the PicoBox Z2 PSU line.
|Spec
|PicoBox Z2 PSU
|Size
|56mm long
|Input Voltage
|12V
|Output
|250W / 200W / 160W / 120W
|ATX
|1 x 24 Pin
|EPS / CPU
|1 x 4+4 Pin
|SATA
|2x SATA Power
|Molex
|1 x 4 Pin Molex
We're not suggesting you use a power supply like this for your next full ATX desktop build—but it would be perfect for a Mini-ITX build. These were designed with miniature desktops in mind, much like the Geeek A1 Mini-ITX Case we reviewed in August.
There aren't many PSUs that can fit inside a Mini-ITX case, but PicoBox is certainly up to the challenge. PicoBox ensures performance efficiency up to at least 94%. You can grab a PicoBox Z2 of your own for less than $30 (€27) on the official website.
If you're looking for a PSU with the smallest possible form factor, this could be your best bet. Not only does it promise serious performance for its size, but its low price makes it budget-friendly.
So this "power supply" will only function when you have a second external power supply.
Yes, that's correct. It moves the bulk of the actual power supply to an external brick that converts 110-240VAC to 12VDC. Of course, a brick capable of generating >200W DC is a seriously large brick.
And 94% efficiency doesn't matter if you don't paint it with an efficient adapter. ;)