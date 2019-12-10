Custom Radeon RX 5500 XT Graphics Card Listed for $259 Before AMD Release

Sapphire Radeon Nitro+ RX 5500 XT (Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon has put Sapphire's Radeon Nitro+ RX 5500 XT SE gaming graphics card up for pre-order for $259. According to the retailer, the third-party version of AMD's Radeon RX 5500 XT will be available on December 12.

At first glance, the price might seem pretty steep for a graphics card that's going to compete in the mid-range segment, but the Sapphire Nitro line is on the higher end of the spectrum. Amazon doesn't reveal the specifications for the Sapphire Radeon Nitro+ RX 5500 XT SE, but we expect the graphics card to come with a generous factory overclock, just like any other Nitro offering. In addition, the listed SKU is a special edition model (hence the "SE").

The Radeon RX 5500 XT graphics card is rumored to arrive with capacities of 4GB or 8GB. This Sapphire model in particular carries 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

Image 1 of 7 Sapphire Radeon Nitro+ RX 5500 XT SE (Image credit: Amazon) Image 2 of 7 Sapphire Radeon Nitro+ RX 5500 XT SE (Image credit: Amazon) Image 3 of 7 Sapphire Radeon Nitro+ RX 5500 XT SE (Image credit: Amazon) Image 4 of 7 Sapphire Radeon Nitro+ RX 5500 XT SE (Image credit: Amazon) Image 5 of 7 Sapphire Radeon Nitro+ RX 5500 XT SE (Image credit: Amazon) Image 6 of 7 Sapphire Radeon Nitro+ RX 5500 XT SE (Image credit: Amazon) Image 7 of 7 Sapphire Radeon Nitro+ RX 5500 XT SE (Image credit: Amazon)

The Sapphire Radeon Nitro+ RX 5500 XT SE features the brand's characteristic Dual-X cooling system, which might be a bit overkill for AMD's mid-range GPU. This is evident as the cooler extends far beyond the graphics card's tiny PCB. Amazon lists the Sapphire Radeon Nitro+ RX 5500 XT SE with dimensions of 12.5 x 8.5 x 2.8 inches (31.75 x 21.59 x 7.11cm).

The Dual-X cooler consists of robust heatsink that hides underneath the shroud and two translucent cooling fans with addressable RGB lighting. The fans should carry Sapphire's Zero dB Cooling feature, meaning they won't spin unless there is a heavy load on the graphics card. The graphics card also comes with a beautiful full-cover backplate.

The Sapphire Radeon Nitro+ RX 5500 XT SE only relies on a single 8-pin PCIe power connector, which is placed near the middle of the graphics card. Display outputs include two HDMI ports and two DisplayPort outputs.