Raspberry Pi Mobile LTE Hotspot Adds WiFi and Network Storage Anywhere

We’ve seen Raspberry Pi hotspots before but this one, created by Reddit user Treasurehunter613 , has a few extra features that really add to the on-the-go experience. This Pi-powered LTE WiFi hotspot doubles as an NAS and comes with all of the support provided by the Raspberry Pi.

According to Treasurehunter613, the module uses very little power which makes it ideal to take on trips. Expanding the NAS storage capacity is as easy as attaching a second drive. The NAS aspect of the build is via Samba a free software re-implementation of the SMB networking protocol. Samba is very popular with Raspberry Pi network storage project creators.

The project doesn’t even require the latest Pi, relying on a Raspberry Pi 3B+. While still a formidable Raspberry Pi, the Raspberry Pi 4 has the horsepower and support for Gigabit Ethernet. For LTE support, it has a Waveshare 3G/4G/LTE HAT along with dual Proxicast 3G/4G/LTE antennas. To keep things compact, a SanDisk Extreme Pro 1TB SSD Flash Drive is used for NAS storage space while battery makes the whole operation mobile.

Treasurehunter613 has documented the parts and configurations steps necessary for anyone recreate the project. The steps include setting up Wi-Fi access points and setting up the 4G HAT.

While plenty of modules already exist that provide mobile WiFi support, the benefit here lies in the versatility of the Pi. Attaching a larger MIMO antenna or bigger drive for the NAS is always an option. It also adds functionality that can be shared with multiple users who can access media hosted on the NAS using their mobile devices locally.