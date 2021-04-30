Razer Blade 15 and Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptops now up to $500 off

When it comes to picking the best gaming laptop for you, Razer's powerful specs and sleek, premium aesthetics always make it a great choice. But those premium components usually come with prices that are just as high as their speeds.

However, from now until June 26, that issue's been resolved thanks to a deep $500 price cut across select models featuring RTX 20-series GPUs.

Razer Blade 15 Base Edition: was $2,299 now $1,799 @ Razer

This configuration features a 15.6-inch 4K OLED display up top, 10th gen Intel Core i7 CPU and RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition: was $2,999 now $2,499 @ Razer

This one’s more for the esports enthusiasts, with a FHD display that has a buttery smooth 300Hz refresh rate. Alongside this and a bigger battery, you’ve got an Intel Core i7-10875H processor paired with an RTX 2080 Max Q GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD.

Razer Blade Pro 17: was $3,199 now $2,899 @ Razer

The Razer Blade Pro 17 sports a huge 17.3-inch display up top with 100% sRGB color gamut and a 300Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i7-10875H CPU, GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU, 16GB dual channel DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD. Plus, it comes bundled with a copy of Hitman 3 for free.

Beyond the spec-heavy builds, Razer laptops also offer strong, durable designs, highly programmable keyboards and a wide array of customizable RGB lighting. Despite the lack of RTX 30-series cards, these are still pretty impressive portable gaming rigs if you’re looking to pick something up for all that travelling you’re no doubt planning to do later this year!