Razer Blade Studio Edition Offers 120 Hz 4K Display, Quadro RTX

Following the announcement of Nvidia’s new Quadro RTX GPUs and Nvidia Studio program, Razer unveiled two new laptops today utilizing them: the Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition and Razer Blade 17 Pro Studio Edition. The company said they’ll launch sometime later this year, but pricing has not yet been revealed.

The Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition will have a 4K OLED touchscreen, Intel Core i7-9750H and Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 GPU. The Blade Pro 17 Studio Edition will have a 4K, 120 Hz display panel (a first), Intel Core i9-9880H CPU and Quadro RTX 5000. Both laptops have 32GB of memory and 1TB of NVMe storage.

Both the 15 and 17 Pro will be available in Mercury White color. Oddly, it doesn’t appear Razer’s traditional black will be an option at all.

Additionally, both of the laptops will use Nvidia’s new Studio drivers.

About the author
Andrew E. Freedman

Andrew E. Freedman is an editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming as well as keeping up with the latest news. He holds a M.S. in Journalism (Digital Media) from Columbia University. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Kotaku, PCMag, Complex, Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag among others.

