Razer Promises Zero Lag With ManO’War Wireless Headset

Razer announced the release of its new wireless gaming headset, the Razer ManO’War.
|Product
|Razer ManO’War Wireless Gaming Headset
|Frequency Response (Headphones)
|20 Hz – 20 kHz
|Impedance
|32 Ω – at 1 kHz
|Sensitivity (@ 1 kHz)
|112 ± 3 dB
|Input Power
|30 mW (Max)
|Drivers
|50 mm with Neodymium Magnets
|Inner Ear Cup Diameter
|60 mm (2.36 inches)
|Connection Type
|Wireless USB Transceiver
|Wireless Range
|12 m (40 ft.)
|Wireless Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|Battery Life
|Up to 14 Hours (Chroma Lighting On)Up to 20 Hours (Chroma Lighting Off)
|Mic Frequency Response
|100 Hz – 10 kHz
|Mic Sensitivity (@ 1 kHz)
|-38 ± 3 dB
|Weight
|375 g (0.83 lbs.)
Razer’s ManO’War headset offers features that, on paper, promises lag-less operation, including multiple wireless antennas, frequency channel scanning and an advanced coding algorithm that ensures the 2.4 GHz wireless experience is on point. The headset connects to a PC via a USB transceiver, and it also features 7.1 virtual surround sound, which is supported by the Razer Surround software engine. In addition, the Razer ManO’War has positional audio calibration for 360-degree fidelity.
The left ear cup houses a retractable unidirectional microphone boom that uses an optimized algorithm designed to offer a natural-sounding and clearer voice reproduction. The headset can operate wirelessly from up to 39 feet away, but an optional extension dock increases this range to 46 ft.
Razer integrated its Chroma (RGB) technology into the ManO’War, offering 16.8 million colors to choose from with customs schemes that can be programmed using Razer Synapse. Users can also select from preloaded lighting options, as well as game titles with in-game Chroma integration designed to add another level of fun to the gaming experience.
The Razer ManO’War is compatible with PCs and Mac using Windows 7, 8, 10 or Vista and OS X 10.9 or higher, respectively. It also works with the Playstation 4, but Xbox One compatibility isn't officially listed. The ManO'War will hit store shelves in limited quantity on April 17 at BestBuy and the Razerstore. It will cost $169.99, and worldwide availability begins in May.
Overpriced?
Most options in this category are between $250 and $400.
Garbage?
Maybe, I have no idea about their headset quality. I have a BW Chroma that I really like, but also a mouse which I wouldn't cry over if it went missing. Synapse is also a headache most of the time.
Almost half the price of the SteelSeries equivalent
If you're paying $250 for a headset, you're a sucker.
If you pay less than $250 for any headset (proper audiophile ones, not like this) you have no idea of audio or have earing problems.
Headphones are not a headset, quit putting words in my mouth. All of these headsets have poor audio and you know it. Regardless if you pay $50 or $500.
While it takes a little getting used to, some form of cloth material instead offers far better longevity for the types of marathon gaming sessions gamers wear their headsets for. I think the Kingston HyperX has horrendously bad sound quality, but being able to swap out its faux leather pads for cloth ones is huge. Was my first gaming headset (that, I admittedly never use due to such poor sound quality), that made me realize you don't have to suffer the faux leather. I wish every single gaming headset manufacturer at least made cloth pads an option.
From the pics, Razer is making the same mistake of using some faux leather that's going to rip and tear as it breaks down from the oils soaked up from your head.