Report: Nvidia Approached Arm About Acquisition

Nvidia has expressed interest in acquiring Arm, according to a report from Bloomberg.



The news site's sources are anonymous and suggested that there may be other possible bidders. They also claimed that Arm parent company SoftBank may ultimately opt to sell shares of the company on the public market.



The British chip designer is owned by the Japanese group and is part of its $100 billion Vision Fund, the world’s largest venture capital fund.

Spokespeople for Nvidia and Arm both individually told Tom's Hardware that the companies don't comment on "rumors" or "speculation."

SoftBank's Vision Fund was previously one of Nvidia's largest investors, but it sold its entire $3.6 billion worth of stocks early last year. The news that SoftBank was considering selling the chip designer or moving to an IPO broke just over a week ago.



As Bloomberg pointed out, any potential acquisition of Arm could come under intense regulatory action, as so many companies rely on its expertise and instruction set and would want to ensure continued access.

Updated July 22, 3:48 p.m. ET with comment from Nvidia and Arm.