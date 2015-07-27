Samsung Unveils Monitor With Qi Wireless Charging, Casually Mentions AMD FreeSync Support

Samsung unveiled its new SE370 display, which packs a few special features to help it stand out. Samsung claimed that this is the first display capable of wirelessly charging your mobile devices. It also supports several other key features, including AMD's Freesync technology.

The principal feature in this display is the ability to charge your smartphone wirelessly from the monitor's base using Qi wireless technology. Thus, you don't need to worry about digging out a cable to charge your phone when using this display, as you can just set it on the base, and it will begin charging.

Samsung claimed that this is the first display capable of charging mobile devices in this manner. Any device supporting the Qi wireless charging standard will work with this feature.

"Technology should support, not interfere with, active lifestyles. Our customers increasingly rely on mobile devices to obtain information and interact with others; so by doing away with the clutter on their desks, we are helping them to use their mobile devices in a smarter way," said Seok-gi Kim, Senior Vice President, Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics in a release. "Through the integration of wireless mobile charging technology, our innovative SE370 monitor dramatically improves efficiency, convenience and connectivity at home and at work – representing another significant milestone in our long history of industry-firsts."

Feature S24E370DL S27E370DS Display Size 23.6" (16:9) 27" (16:9) Panel Type PLS N/A Resolution 1920×1080 N/A Response Time 4ms N/A Brightness 250 cd/m 2 300 cd/m 2 Contrast Ratio 1000:1 (typical) N/A Viewing Angle (H/V) 178°/178° N/A Design Color Front/Stand : White High Glossy/C/R : White High Glossy with ToC Interface 1 HDMI (1.4), 1 DP (1.2), 1 D-Sub OS Compatibility Windows, Mac Essential Features Wireless Charging, Eco Saving Plus, Magic Bright, Magic Upscale, Game Mode, Eye Saver Mode, Flicker Free, FreeSync, Image Size

The display will be available in both 23.6-inch and 27-inch models. The resolution of the 23.6-inch display isn't anything special at 1080p, which has become very common today, but the wireless charging isn't the only thing it has going for it. Although Samsung somewhat buried the lede as far as enthusiasts are concerned, it also has support for AMD's FreeSync technology. Although owners of AMD graphics cards are the only ones who can take advantage of this feature, the ability to alter the refresh rate in real time is a major advancement in the world of gaming.

The display utilizes an eye-saver mode, which can reduce blue light coming from the monitor. It is capable of monitoring the environment and the image being processed and adjust it in real-time, and as a result it should help reduce eye-strain.

Inside, we unsurprisingly find one of Samsung's proprietary PLS panels, although this isn't a bad thing by any means. Being related to the IPS display technology, it offers 178 degree viewing angles, a brightness of up to 300 cd/m2, and excellent color reproduction relative to TN panels.

Finally, the display also has an Eco Saving Plus function that can reduce the overall brightness and other settings that promises a 10 percent reduction in power consumption.

Currently, there is no word on the price or release date of these displays.

