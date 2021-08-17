Get this 27-inch QHD Gaming Monitor With HDR for Less Than $300

When it comes to scouting out the best monitor deals for gamers, it's hard to find displays with a good balance between resolution, refresh rate and price.

Sceptre’s 27-inch 1440p display delivers on this (and more) with a huge new $100 price cut — taking it down to just $259.99 at Newegg .

Sceptre 27-inch QHD gaming monitor: was $359.99, now $259.99 at Newegg

This 1440p panel from Sceptre sports a stylish gunmetal black design with a minimal, ergonomic stand. A 144Hz refresh rate keeps its picture silky smooth, while Display HDR400 adds to the realistic brightness of scenes and the built-in speakers make it easy to set up and go.View Deal

This display has all the big specs most people look for, but there's even more to love below the surface. This IPS panel sports a 1ms response time, 450 nits of brightness, AMD FreeSync Premium, blue light reducing tech and VESA-compatible wall mounting.

Plus, there's loads of I/O (three HDMI and one DP) and customizable RGB backlighting to help this take pride of place in any home setup. With a 28% discount, don't miss out on this.