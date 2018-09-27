Geekbench Scores May Have Leaked Surface Studio 2

The original Surface Studio

Microsoft's Surface Studio all-in-one desktop is the most outdated of the company's hardware lineup, but it's very possible we'll see a refreshed version as soon as this month. The company has an event on Oct. 2, and a leaked Geekbench test provides what may be some of the specs. Windows Latest first found the scores.

Of course, Geekbench scores have been faked before, but these are reasonable. The results show the device running an Intel Core i7-7820HQ with 4 cores and 8 threads. It's unfortunate to see a Kaby Lake chip in there rather than 8th Gen coffee lake, but it's not out of the question. It also suggests there will be 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

It earned a single-core score of 4,680 and a multi-core score of 15,915. On Geekbench 4, the Surface Studio earned a multi-core score of 13,197.

There's no mention of a GPU, which is critically important for the Surface Studio. It enabled some gaming as well as creativity applications on the original machine, and I would expect an upgrade to at least a 10-series Nvidia graphics card.

Other rumors for the October event include a new Surface Pro, Surface Laptop and the reveal of the Windows 10 October 2018 update. We'll be live from the event to let you know what happens.