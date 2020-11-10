Toshiba 2TB Portable Hard Drive At New Low Price of $56

It's almost time for Black Friday shopping, but until the big day begins, you can still find plenty of vendors dropping deals on some of our favorite hardware, including the best portable hard drives. To help make things easier, we're collecting all the best deals on tech we can find and highlighting at least one notable deal per day.

Today, Amazon has tons of SSDs and HDDs on sale, but we're especially impressed with this portable Toshiba drive for $56.

Toshiba Canvio Advance 2TB HDD: was $70, now $56 @Amazon

This external hard drive from Toshiba has a maximum storage capacity of 2TB. It uses USB 3.0 and is currently available for just $55 at Amazon.View Deal

This offer is for the 2TB model. It uses a USB 3.0 interface for optimal performance and has a 2.5" form factor. It has an NTFS file system.

Taking this drive with you should be no problem at all. It earns its title of portable, weighing in at just 5.3 ounces. There are other capacities available on sale including both 1TB and 4TB, however the 2TB model has the biggest discount. It comes in an aluminum casing with four colors: black, blue, red and white--all are available at a discount, as of writing.

Visit the Toshiba Canvio Advance 2TB HDD product page on Amazon for more spec details and checkout options.