Big-Screen IPS 1440P ViewSonic Monitor Drops to $196

Credit: ViewSonic

Big-screen monitors are getting surprisingly affordable this year, and the ViewSonic VX3276-2K-MHD is a prime example--no pun intended. It's a 32-inch IPS panel with 1440p resolution (2560 x 1440), barely there bezels and a stylish stand that's on sale for Prime Day for $195.99, $84 off the typical price of $279.99.

This screen lacks gaming-specific features like variable or high refresh, but it would certainly serviceable for big-screen gaming on a budget. The VX3276-2K-MHD sports DisplayPort, Mini DisplayPort, and HDMI 1.4 ports around back, along with a pair of 2-watt speakers. And aside from the slim bezels, the stand and most of the display itself are very thin an stylish. The upper half of the screen section is just .3 inches thick. This monitor would look good in a home or even a customer-facing office.

