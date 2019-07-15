Big-Screen IPS 1440P ViewSonic Monitor Drops to $196

Big-screen monitors are getting surprisingly affordable this year, and the ViewSonic VX3276-2K-MHD is a prime example--no pun intended. It's a 32-inch IPS panel with 1440p resolution (2560 x 1440), barely there bezels and a stylish stand that's on sale for Prime Day for $195.99, $84 off the typical price of $279.99.

This screen lacks gaming-specific features like variable or high refresh, but it would certainly serviceable for big-screen gaming on a budget. The VX3276-2K-MHD sports DisplayPort, Mini DisplayPort, and HDMI 1.4 ports around back, along with a pair of 2-watt speakers. And aside from the slim bezels, the stand and most of the display itself are very thin an stylish. The upper half of the screen section is just .3 inches thick. This monitor would look good in a home or even a customer-facing office.

For more savings, check out our list of best Amazon Prime Day deals and best pc hardware deals overall as well as dedicated lists of current sales on ssds, cpus, gpus and gaming laptops.

Matt Safford

Matt began piling up computer experience as a child with his Mattel Aquarius. He built his first PC in the late 1990s and ventured into mild PC modding in the early 2000s. He’s spent the last decade covering emerging technology for Smithsonian, Popular Science, and Consumer Reports, while testing components and PCs for Computer Shopper and Digital Trends. When not writing about tech, he’s often walking—through the streets of New York, over the sheep-dotted hills of Scotland, or just at his treadmill desk at home in front of the 50-inch 4K HDR TV that serves as his PC monitor.

