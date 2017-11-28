Vivo Launches Budget-Friendly Tempered Glass Chassis With LED Fans

If you are in the market for a mid-tower ATX chassis with a tempered glass side panel and a gaggle of LED fans, the Vivo CASE-V08 might be just what you are looking for.
This chassis supports up to EATX motherboards (12" x 10.7"), graphics cards as long as 395mm, PSUs up to 200mm, and CPU heatsinks as tall as 161mm. The seven expansion slots should make it easy to mount multi-GPU configurations in this chassis. Up to three 3.5” and five 2.5” hard drives (two dedicated, three convertible from 3.5” drive trays) can be mounted in the CASE-V08.
This chassis comes with a full-length power supply shroud that covers both the PSU and three of the chassis’ five hard drive mounting locations. Cooling for the CASE-V08 is handled by a trio of 120mm intake fans and a single 120mm exhaust fan. This case is fitted with four blue LED fans. Radiators and all-in-one coolers up to 240mm can be fitted in the front of the chassis, and a 120mm unit can be installed in the exhaust fan mounting location in the rear of the chassis. The CASE-V08 is outfitted with removable dust filters in the front and bottom of the case.
Front I/O connectivity consists of two USB 2.0 ports, a single USB 3.0 port, a fan speed switch, and the standard set of HD audio jacks.
The Vivo CASE-V08 is available now with an MSRP of $70.
|Product
|Vivo CASE-V08
|Dimensions (L x W x H)
|456 x 216 x 467mm
|Weight
|14.5lbs
|Materials
|SECC, Tempered glass
|Motherboard Support
|E-ATX, ATX, Micro ATX, Mini-ITX
|Drive Bays
|3.5” x 32.5” x 2
|Expansion Slots
|7
|Fan Support
|Front: 120mm x 3 (3x LED 120mm included) Rear: 120mm x 1 (1x LED 120mm included)Bottom: 120mm x 2
|Radiator Support
|Up to 240mm
|I/O
|USB 2.0 x 2USB 3.0 x 1Audio x 1 MIC x 1Fan controller
|CPU Height
|161mm
|GPU Length
|395mm
|Price
|$70