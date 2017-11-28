Trending

Vivo Launches Budget-Friendly Tempered Glass Chassis With LED Fans

If you are in the market for a mid-tower ATX chassis with a tempered glass side panel and a gaggle of LED fans, the Vivo CASE-V08 might be just what you are looking for.

This chassis supports up to EATX motherboards (12" x 10.7"), graphics cards as long as 395mm, PSUs up to 200mm, and CPU heatsinks as tall as 161mm. The seven expansion slots should make it easy to mount multi-GPU configurations in this chassis. Up to three 3.5” and five 2.5” hard drives (two dedicated, three convertible from 3.5” drive trays) can be mounted in the CASE-V08.

This chassis comes with a full-length power supply shroud that covers both the PSU and three of the chassis’ five hard drive mounting locations. Cooling for the CASE-V08 is handled by a trio of 120mm intake fans and a single 120mm exhaust fan. This case is fitted with four blue LED fans. Radiators and all-in-one coolers up to 240mm can be fitted in the front of the chassis, and a 120mm unit can be installed in the exhaust fan mounting location in the rear of the chassis.  The CASE-V08 is outfitted with removable dust filters in the front and bottom of the case.  

Front I/O connectivity consists of two USB 2.0 ports, a single USB 3.0 port, a fan speed switch, and the standard set of HD audio jacks.

The Vivo CASE-V08 is available now with an MSRP of $70.

ProductVivo CASE-V08
Dimensions (L x W x H)456 x 216 x 467mm
Weight14.5lbs
MaterialsSECC, Tempered glass
Motherboard SupportE-ATX, ATX, Micro ATX, Mini-ITX
Drive Bays3.5” x 32.5” x 2
Expansion Slots7
Fan SupportFront: 120mm x 3 (3x LED 120mm included) Rear: 120mm x 1 (1x LED 120mm included)Bottom: 120mm x 2
Radiator Support Up to 240mm
I/OUSB 2.0 x 2USB 3.0 x 1Audio x 1 MIC x 1Fan controller
CPU Height161mm
GPU Length395mm
Price$70