Western Digital Launches WD Green SN350 M.2 SSD

Western Digital has expanded its formidable SSD portfolio with the new line of WD Green SN350 SSDs. The drives, which adhere to the M.2 2280 form factor, will be available with capacities ranging from 240GB to 960GB.

The SN350 is an entry-level SSD that slots perfectly into the PCIe 3.0 x4 interface. The model of the SSD controller and the type of NAND used for the SN350 remains unknown. However, the low endurance ratings on these drives suggest that Western Digital uses QLC (quad-level cell) NAND in the SN350.

The manufacturer rates the SN350 960GB, 480GB and 240GB drives for 80TBW, 60TBW and 40TBW, respectively. As a reference point, the WD Blue SN550 250GB and 500GB drives, which leverage TLC (triple-level cell) NAND, have a 150TBW and 300TBW rating, respectively.

WD Green SN350 Specifications

SSD Part Number Capacity Sequential Read (MBps) Sequential Write (MBps) Random Read (IOPS) Random Write (IOPS) Endurance (TBW) Warranty Pricing WD Green SN350 960GB WDS960G2G0C 960GB 2,400 1,900 340,000 380,000 80 3 Years $99.99 WD Green SN350 480GB WDS480G2G0C 480GB 2,400 1,650 250,000 170,000 60 3 Years $54.99 WD Green SN350 240GB WDS240G2G0C 240GB 2,400 900 160,000 160,000 40 3 Years $43.99

The SN350's performance will vary depending on capacity, so larger drives will deliver the maximum performance. The SN350 flaunts sequential read and write speeds up to 2,400 MBps and 1,900 MBps, respectively. In terms of random performance, you can expect the SN350 to supply random read and write speeds up to 340,000 IOPS and 380,000 IOPS, respectively.

Image 1 of 2 WD Green SN350 (Image credit: Western Digital) Image 2 of 2 WD Green SN350 (Image credit: Western Digital)

Performance-wise, the SN350 shouldn't be too far behind the SN550. However, the SN350 is less durable and only comes with a limited three-year warranty instead of the five-year warranty on the SN550.

The 240GB and 480GB models sell for $43.99 and $54.99, respectively, while the 960GB model will set you back $99.99. Compared to the SN550, the SN350 is around $10 to $30 less expensive at similar capacities.