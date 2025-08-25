The 20TB Seagate Expansion Desktop HDD drops to 1 cent per gigabyte of storage — $229 gets you tons of storage, not tons of debt

We've found a great deal on the 20TB Seagate Expansion Desktop HDD at Amazon. This beefy HDD usually goes for around $280, but right now it's marked down to just $229. If you're looking for something faster and better suited to gaming, you should definitely look at getting an SSD (check out our list of best SSDs to get an idea of what's out there), but if bulk data storage is on your mind, get an HDD and put it on that instead—like the one here today.

This deal isn't the absolute lowest price we've ever seen for the 20TB Seagate Expansion Desktop HDD, but it is among the lowest. The offer puts the final price at around 1 cent per GB, which isn't bad for an HDD in general.

This discount applies to the 20TB Seagate Expansion Desktop HDD, but the drive also comes in a range of other capacities, starting at 8TB, going all the way up to 28TB. The drive requires a power cord to use and connects to your PC via a USB Type-C to USB Type-A cable.

This HDD is normally shuckable, which means you can remove its shell and shrink its footprint, but this can be subject to change, so you'll need to do your research. If that isn't necessary for your setup, you'll find the drive is small, measuring in at 7.04 x 1.65 x 4.92in. It's fairly portable, as well, weighing in at just 2.59 pounds, but it's important to note this is not intended for portability as its primary purpose.

