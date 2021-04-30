Gigabyte Z590 Vision G Review: A New Vision for Creators

Firmware
The Z590 Vision G BIOS doesn’t look any different from the Z490 versions. It retains the black, white and gold theme we’re familiar with on other Vision boards. We’ve captured a majority of the BIOS screens to share with you. Like other board partners, Gigabyte includes an Easy Mode for high-level monitoring and adjustments, along with an Advanced section. The BIOS is well organized, with many of the more commonly used functions easily accessible without drilling down multiple levels to find them. Overall, the BIOS works well and is easy to navigate and read.
Gigabyte includes a few applications designed for various functions, including RGB lighting control, audio, system monitoring, and overclocking. Below, we’ve captured several screenshots of the App Center, @BIOS, SIV, RGB Fusion and Easy Tune.
|CPU
|Intel i9-11900K
|RAM
|GSkill Trident Z Neo 2x8GB DDR4 3600 (F4-3600C16Q-32GTZN)
|GSkill Trident Z Royale 2x8GB DDR4 4000 (F4-4000C18Q-32GTRS)
|GPU
|Asus TUF Gaming RTX 3070
|CPU Cooler
|Corsair H150i
|PSU
|Corsair AX1200i
|Operating System
|Windows 10 64-bit 20H2
|Graphics Driver
|NVIDIA Driver 461.40
|Sound
|Integrated HD audio
|Network
|Integrated Networking (GbE or 2.5 GbE)
Benchmark Settings
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|PCMark 10
|Version 2.1.2508 64
|Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office
|3DMark
|Version 2.17.7137 64
|Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets
|Cinebench R20
|Version RBBENCHMARK271150
|Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
|Application Tests and Settings
|LAME MP3
|Version SSE2_2019
|Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 1.2.2
|Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX)
|Corona 1.4
|Version 1.4
|Custom benchmark
|7-Zip
|Version 19.00
|Integrated benchmark
|Game Tests and Settings
|F1 2020
|Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080, TAA, 16xAF (Australia, Clear, Dry)
|Far Cry: New Dawn
|Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080
