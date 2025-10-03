SiPearl unveils Europe's first dual-use sovereign processor with 80 cores — expected in 2027 for government, aerospace, and defense applications

Rhea with advanced security and cryptography and without HBM2E.

SiPearl, a CPU developer funded by the EU, this week introduced its Ahena1, Europe's first high-performance processor with up to 80 cores designed for both civilian and military use. The CPU relies on the Rhea design but will be packed with sophisticated encryption and security capabilities when it becomes commercially available in the second half of 2027. Speaking of Rhea, the chip was taped out this summer and will sample in early 2026, marking another half-year delay.

SiPearl's Athena derives from the company's Rhea processor, but is enhanced with security and data integrity features that are demanded by government, aerospace, and defense applications. Specifically, the CPU is said to enable workloads like encrypted communications, intelligence analysis, cryptographic operations, and on-vehicle processing in defense and aerospace environments.

Athena1 is based on Arm’s Neoverse V1 architecture and will be available in five configurations, offering 16, 32, 48, 64, or 80 Neoverse V1 cores, a range that enables adaptation to diverse performance and thermal profiles across a variety of applications from high-end workstations or servers to military vehicles.

  • das_stig
    I'm sure the EU will be happy with a home manufactured cpu, even if not as efficient as latest from TMSC, from self-sufficient and security stand point. Given the resources, skill and time, you can start to match US/Taiwan chips, China is proving that and the biggest point, EU will find it easier to switch away from WinX86 than the USA and its protectionism.
  • abufrejoval
    das_stig said:
    I'm sure the EU will be happy with a home manufactured cpu, even if not as efficient as latest from TMSC, from self-sufficient and security stand point. Given the resources, skill and time, you can start to match US/Taiwan chips, China is proving that and the biggest point, EU will find it easier to switch away from WinX86 than the USA and its protectionism.
    China is also proving, how difficult it is to get both
    a) a product good enough to compete on the global market
    b) a product you can produce in full autonomy locally

    I'm glad the EU processor initiative seems finally close to push something out of the door, but I've also observed, how long it took them to get this far. I was lucky enough to personally know quite a few of the leading people and the trials and tribulations they've had to work through: many of their concepts were breathtakingly far ahead, but without silicon to buy, that's little use. And they bet on Korean manufacturing a few times too many.

    This design might provide some degree of autonomy, but even if it can be packaged in Europe, that's perhaps three out of a hundred steps required before the chips can be sold as product and no longer includes any of the fabbing nor creating the ingots. I believe some EU involvement is still the for the photomasks and the ASML scanner.

    And then I don't know if there is a single customer left these days, the cars that the first generation of EU processors originally were going to go into, are already going to the scrappers these days, and the German military has recently decided to built its autonomy on a Google cloud.

    The chips industry has been global for decades, replicating the full stack for local autonomy only becomes 'competitive' if you kill off the vast majority of the globally spread supply chain, but then you'd still have to reinvent the skills and regrow the skilled labor force, all of which takes a few five year plans.

    Taiwan's big bully brother seems to play with that while MAGA doesn't understand that aiming for US autonomy only makes it more likely, Ilha Formosa will revert to perhaps some ragged primitive beauty after being reclaimed by nature, decades after that war.

    And then you'd still need a market, that's still interested in chips, rather than just basic survival.

    Any politiction busy fighting to the top simply won't have had time to learn what they are messing with: by the time they've reached the power peak, the're naturally dimwits, clawing for life extension not wisdom.

    Unfortunately it shows, but they won't notice.
  • bit_user
    The article said:
    A big question is whether CPUs based on Neoverse V1 cores (unveiled in 2020) ...
    According to this, it was formally announced in April 2021:
    https://web.archive.org/web/20240318094453/https://www.anandtech.com/show/16640/arm-announces-neoverse-v1-n2-platforms-cpus-cmn700-mesh/
    The first implementation in the wild was Amazon's Graviton 3, which launched in late Nov. 2021.

    But yes, I too was surprised to learn of them introducing CPUs in 2026 and 2027, based on such an old core.

    BTW, I didn't notice anywhere in the press release that said what node it's made on. ARM normally offers each of its cores on the few most popular TSMC nodes for new chips being made around that time. According to this, Amazon actually used TSMC N5 for Graviton 3.
    https://chipsandcheese.com/p/graviton-3-first-impressionsSo, we know that that a Neoverse V1 layout exists for N5. I wonder if any of the N4 variants is an optical shrink of N5, in which case they could also use that.
  • bit_user
    das_stig said:
    I'm sure the EU will be happy with a home manufactured cpu, even if not as efficient as latest from TMSC,
    From the press release:
    "The manufacturing of Athena1’s die will be entrusted to TSMC, the world's leading independent foundry for advanced semiconductors. Packaging will initially be carried out in Taiwan, but packaging is targeted to be moved to Europe to help to grow this industrial ecosystem in Europe."
    The article also mentions these points.
