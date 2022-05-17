Japanese GPU Mount Uses 120mm Fan to Prop Up Graphics Card

Japanese company Nagao Industry Inc has an interesting solution to GPU sag — an anti-sag bracket that attaches to a rear 120mm chassis fan. The bracket, seen by Twitter user @momomo_us, looks like an inverted vertical GPU mount at first glance. It's installed directly into the bottom 120mm screw holes and hangs downward to hold the weight of the graphics card. But the design allows the bracket to be tucked away from the center of the case for a cleaner aesthetic.

We've seen some unorthodox anti-sag devices, including the EVGA e-Leash and the spring-loaded MSI Graphics Card Bolster, but this one is particularly unique because it requires a rear 120mm fan to operate. The mount supports both ATX and micro-ATX chassis and might also support some mini-ITX towers.

長尾製作所 N-VGA-PROTECThttps://t.co/afCg6ydVnyグラフィックボード保護ステイ-120mmファン pic.twitter.com/8hUkxgxoi0May 17, 2022 See more

The bracket itself is incredibly flexible, and can be moved 100mm side to side or 122mm vertically to accommodate shorter or larger graphics cards in smaller and taller cases. Depending on the position of the rear 120mm fan and its associated fan mount in the chassis, the bracket appears to support a graphics card with a maximum thickness of four PCIe slots — this bracket shouldn't have a problem supporting the largest graphics cards on the market (which do have quad-slot thickness).

(Image credit: Nagao Industry Inc.)

The main benefit of this GPU bracket is its stealthy design and low profile. Tucking it away against the rear of the computer chassis means the bracket won't obstruct your view of the graphics card and might even be forgotten in view of the other components.

The downside of this GPU bracket is that it props up the graphics card by the front, which is where it has the least amount of leverage. This means the bracket may not be very effective — depending on the design of your graphics card, the bracket might not offer enough support to prevent sag. You'll have to test this yourself on a card-by-card basis.

Unfortunately, the bracket doesn't appear to be on sale (yet). Nagao Industry hasn't listed a price or a market re-seller on the product page, but since it was only just discovered on Twitter, there's a chance it could be available soon. Let's hope Nagao Industry decides to sell the bracket internationally for those of us outside of Japan who suffer from GPU sag.