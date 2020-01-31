AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3000 Support Arrives on 1USmus Overclocking DRAM Calculator

(Image credit: AMD)

For overclockers from Team Red, 1Usmus' DRAM Calculator is a very helpful tool for determining RAM overclocking figures to use in your system. On Thursday, 1Usmus delivered version 1.7.0, and its main improvement is support for AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3000-series CPUs. Download details are on the enthusiast's forum post at Overclock.net.

You can often do simple RAM overclocking by enabling a supporting kit's XMP profile to achieve intended speeds. But if you want to get into advanced territory, 1Usmus' DRAM Calculator is there to help. Just be sure to have read our PC Memory 101 manual before even contemplating getting started.

Using 1Usmus' tool, you enter the details of your system, and the calculator will figure out which settings would allow for the best memory overclocks and then implement them. Of course, it'd still be important to take all the necessary precautions, such as stability testing after every change and awareness that this may void your hardware's warranty.

For more details on what's new with the DRAM Calculator's latest version, see the changelog below: