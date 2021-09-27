Get $70 off This Gigabyte QHD Curved Gaming Monitor

Gigabyte has been busy discounting some of its best gaming monitors lately, but even we didn’t expect this curved QHD panel to get a price cut until Black Friday!
Right now, the Gigabyte G27QC gaming monitor is just $259.99 after a steep $70 discount.
Gigabyte G27QC gaming monitor: was $329.99, now $259.99 at Newegg
This QHD gaming monitor from Gigabyte sports a 27-inch 1500R curved panel, 165Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium — all in a monitor that costs less than $260!View Deal
As you can read in our Gigabyte G27QC review, we’re big fans of this screen and are confident you’ll love it in your home setup.
Beyond the impressive specs above (and a 132% sRGB color gamut to boot), the G27QC comes armed with HDR, blue light-reducing technology, and a whole host of I/O, including DisplayPort 1.2, 2x HDMI 2.0 and 2x USB 3.0 ports for convenience.
And all of this is crammed into a seriously stylish chassis that will take pride of place on any desk with an ergonomic stand or VESA-compatible mounting. This deal isn’t going to be around long, as it’s set to expire at the end of the day. Act fast!