Asus Unleashes Taichi 31 With Two 13.3-inch 1080p Displays

Asus has released its Taichi 31 Ultrabook, which carries two 1080p IPS screens back-to-back.

Asus is launching the Taichi 31 Ultrabook, which is essentially a 13.3" Ultrabook except that has two back-to-back displays. Earlier, Asus already launched the Taichi 21, which has a screen diagonal of only 11.6", and was based on the same concept.

The concept is that the screen is dual-sided, which in the case of the Taichi 31, gives the user two Full HD 13.3" IPS displays. The purpose of this concept is that after closing the laptop it can be used as a tablet. Sadly though, it seems that only one of the two screens will be useful at any given time, unless someone codes a game of Battleship specifically for this.

The Ultrabook can be equipped with either an Intel Core i5 or i7 CPU, and will carry 4 GB of DDR3 memory and an SSD. The laptop carries two USB 3.0 ports and has both a wireless and Bluetooth interface. The battery should last up to seven hours on a single charge. The front webcam is 720p and the rear webcam is good for up to 5 megapixels. The touchscreen will be capable of 10-point multi-touch and the keyboard will be backlit, as seen on most of Asus' Ultrabooks.

Asus' Taichi 31 Ultrabooks should hit the shelves any moment now for prices starting around $1,500.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • DjEaZy 15 April 2013 19:55
    ... can serve as a party trick... but practical? it's interesting, how every pc manufacturer tries everything to make practical sense of o non practical os like win8...
  • lp231 15 April 2013 20:01
    This is a test, I can't seem to post productive comments, except for this nonsense post.
  • lp231 15 April 2013 20:21
    On Asus ROG site, there is a clip showing two players on the Asus Taichi
  • lp231 15 April 2013 20:26
    On Asus ROG site, there is a clip showing two players on the Asus Taichi. It PAX EAST Day 1
  • weierstrass 15 April 2013 20:37
    Similar price to Macbook pro at lower resolution with an OS I wont use...
    Reply
  • lp231 15 April 2013 20:39
    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wg9MLDzclV8
  • halcyon 15 April 2013 20:45
    Windows 8. Meh.
  • weierstrass 15 April 2013 21:05
  • BringMeAnother 15 April 2013 21:12
    Would love to have two FHD screens I could look at the same time for productivity, but two screens back to back seems to be a very niche market.
  • dalethepcman 15 April 2013 21:24
    This is a gimmick / niche item. There is no practical use for a double sided display with different screens on each side that is not better served by using a $500 40" + TV, $200 projector, or $100 external display.
