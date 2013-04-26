Trending

HP Launches the Elite Display E231 Monitor

By

The Elite Display is a business-oriented monitor with a 23" LED backlit display and a native resolution of 1920 x 1080.

The HP Elite Display E231 monitor features a 23” anti-glare, LED backlit display that provides a native resolution of 1920 x 1080, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 5 ms response time, 170° / 160° typical viewing angles and a 250 cd/m2 brightness rating.  

The monitor features a VGA, DVI-D and DisplayPort inputs with support for HDCP and is fitted with a stand that offers 150 mm height adjustment and the ability to pivot 90° to a portrait orientation. The display also provides a rather impressive energy efficiency of 16.6 W (standard) and 36 W (maximum). 

The HP Elite Display E231 is currently $349 not including taxes, and comes with a standard three-year parts, labor and onsite limited warranty.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • emperor piehead 26 April 2013 04:03
    If you call it an elite monitor for buisness it should be a 16:10 monitor
    Reply
  • slomo4sho 26 April 2013 05:20
    Someone explain to me how this display is worth $349...
    Reply
  • kyuuketsuki 26 April 2013 08:41
    Yeah... we're missing some details in the so-called news post. What's the panel technology? Given the price, I'd assume IPS, but how are we to know? What about loads of other missing details? Are we expected to Google it ourselves? If we wanted to do that why would we come here for news?

    Edit: Oh well look, the article is even wrong. If you check the source, it's $214, a far cry from $349. The panel-type isn't listed anywhere, oddly. With the $214 price, I'm guessing it's actually NOT IPS, and is just an overpriced TN monitor. Why the heck was this given its own news posting?
    Reply
  • Hanin33 29 April 2013 16:07
    it's a TN panel... what exactly is "Elite" about it again?
    Reply