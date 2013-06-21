SuperTalent Unveils USB 3.0 RamDisk Device

Super Talent has released a new, rather interesting device. The device is called the Ram Disk USB. It is a USB 3.0 drive that is said to feature read speeds of up to 4041 MB/s and write speeds of up to 5388 MB/s.

The company didn't disclose exactly how the drive accomplishes this over a USB 3.0 interface, though we imagine that it is simply a USB 3.0 stick with RamDisk software aboard, which loads data to the system's free memory for super-fast performance. All the data would still have to be written back to the drive itself, though, and because USB 3.0 is limited to 5.0 Gb/s (625 MB/s), we imagine that the high transfer rates are only short term and not sustainable for large quantities of data.

"We are excited to release the RamDisk USB. This product can improve the productivity of those who work with large files and programs by harnessing the power of their system's RAM to deliver transfer speeds of over 4,000 MB/s. The Ram Disk is as portable as a regular USB, giving the user the freedom to take their work anywhere. The Ram Disk provides the power of increased productivity through its incredible speed abilities, which can be many times faster than a SSD. This drive is especially suited for creative professionals. The Ram Disk is an ideal drive for anyone seeking a speedy drive with great performance," said Abraham Ma, CEO of Super Talent Technology.