Grapht Roccaforte is the Desk Made Just for Gaming

For $599 or the price of two game consoles or an entry-level gaming PC, Japanese manufacturer will sell you the Roccaforte gaming desk that fits “all of your computer-related peripheral devices and keeps them within reach” and is built from MDF, PVC film and steel legs

Although the desk features three distinct desk tiers and offers plenty of flexibility for peripherals, there doesn’t seem to be much room for anything else. Those on a tighter budget will probably be better off with an Ikea catalog and some DIY lessons.