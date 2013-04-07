Grapht Roccaforte is the Desk Made Just for Gaming

For $599 or the price of two game consoles or an entry-level gaming PC, Japanese manufacturer will sell you the Roccaforte gaming desk that fits “all of your computer-related peripheral devices and keeps them within reach” and is built from MDF, PVC film and steel legs
Although the desk features three distinct desk tiers and offers plenty of flexibility for peripherals, there doesn’t seem to be much room for anything else. Those on a tighter budget will probably be better off with an Ikea catalog and some DIY lessons.
No place for speakers
monitors are separated and at different highes rather then mounted together for surround/eyefinity
And instead of a mouse and keyboard you have some silly controllers.
(No stand for keyboard)
taltamirWTF is this trash?No place for speakersmonitors are separated and at different highes rather then mounted together for surround/eyefinityAnd instead of a mouse and keyboard you have some silly controllers.
My sentiments exactly, no place for speakers but plenty of room for trashcans
You actually use the front of the Side rear stands for your side monitors and bring them to the front of the stands and put your speakers behind, I have a set of DOME tower speakers standing behind mine
why the downvotes? if you look you can easily put your extra monitors at the front side bits and large speakers where they have the monitor