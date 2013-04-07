Trending

Grapht Roccaforte is the Desk Made Just for Gaming

Grapht's Roccaforte gaming desk comes with a staggering pricetag of $599.

For $599 or the price of two game consoles or an entry-level gaming PC, Japanese manufacturer will sell you the Roccaforte gaming desk that fits “all of your computer-related peripheral devices and keeps them within reach” and is built from MDF, PVC film and steel legs

 

Although the desk features three distinct desk tiers and offers plenty of flexibility for peripherals, there doesn’t seem to be much room for anything else. Those on a tighter budget will probably be better off with an Ikea catalog and some DIY lessons.

32 Comments Comment from the forums
  • taltamir 07 April 2013 07:19
    WTF is this trash?
    No place for speakers
    monitors are separated and at different highes rather then mounted together for surround/eyefinity
    And instead of a mouse and keyboard you have some silly controllers.
    Reply
  • joytech22 07 April 2013 07:33
    This is absolutely perfect for those who have mastered typing using their gaming accessories.
    (No stand for keyboard)
    Reply
  • abbadon_34 07 April 2013 07:40
    Cut the price, correct the issue above, and give a name I can pronouce.
    Reply
  • JonnyDough 07 April 2013 07:52
    Not worth it. It's some boards and pipe.
    Reply
  • anonymous32111 07 April 2013 08:54
    AHHAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAHAHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA, I haven't laughed this hard in a while, not only does the design just fail, but the price is the most hilarious thing I've read in months.

    taltamirWTF is this trash?No place for speakersmonitors are separated and at different highes rather then mounted together for surround/eyefinityAnd instead of a mouse and keyboard you have some silly controllers.
    My sentiments exactly, no place for speakers but plenty of room for trashcans

    Reply
  • kitsunestarwind 07 April 2013 08:59
    I own a roccaforte gaming desk , these have actually been around for a long time. This version they are showing is no different then the one i have that i got over a year ago, I was lucky and got an ex-demo model for $150 AUD. Best desk i have ever owned for my Triple monitor setup plus speakers , easily enough room.

    You actually use the front of the Side rear stands for your side monitors and bring them to the front of the stands and put your speakers behind, I have a set of DOME tower speakers standing behind mine
    Reply
  • slomo4sho 07 April 2013 09:49
    This is worth $600? I fail to see the value.
    Reply
  • heero yuy 07 April 2013 11:01
    kitsunestarwindI own a roccaforte gaming desk , these have actually been around for a long time. This version they are showing is no different then the one i have that i got over a year ago, I was lucky and got an ex-demo model for $150 AUD. Best desk i have ever owned for my Triple monitor setup plus speakers , easily enough room.You actually use the front of the Side rear stands for your side monitors and bring them to the front of the stands and put your speakers behind, I have a set of DOME tower speakers standing behind mine
    why the downvotes? if you look you can easily put your extra monitors at the front side bits and large speakers where they have the monitor
    Reply
  • mortsmi7 07 April 2013 12:25
    You can get a 5 or 6ft bow front desk for ~$260, plenty of real estate for gaming peripherals and monitors. I have a corner variation(left side curves out an extra 1ft) of one and even with the tower and monitor both sitting to the left, I don't kick my tower at all.
    Reply
  • Tran Khanh Vinh An 07 April 2013 14:08
    Are those 14 inch monitor???....
    Reply