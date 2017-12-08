Acer Releases Color-Accurate 4K Graphics Pro Display

Acer revealed a new display meant for graphics engineers seeking the highest color accuracy.
The new Acer ProDesigner PE320QK is a 31.5” 3840 x 2160 LED-backlit display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time. It features a 350 nit brightness and a 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio. In addition to a 178-degree viewing angle, the IPS panel is capable of 130% of the sRGB color gamut, as well as 95% of the DCI-P3 standard. The PE320QK sports a Delta E<1 color accuracy, the smallest color difference the human eye can see.
The PE320QK features an adjustable stand (height, tilt, swivel) and comes with a three-sided shading hood to reduce glare and provide privacy. The display also sports two 2W speakers and can be connected to your devices with an HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2 and USB Type-C interface. There’s also four USB 3.0 ports (one with data capabilities) to connect a variety of devices (Chromecast, Amazon Fire, Intel NUC), and the PE320QK can be attached to VESA mounts.
The new Acer ProDesigner PE320QK will be available from Newegg this month with an MSRP of $1,200.
|Product
|Acer ProDesigner PE320QK
|Display
|31.5” 3840 x 2160 IPS
|Refresh Rate
|60Hz
|Response Time
|4ms
|Viewing Angle
|178°/178°
|Brightness
|350 nit
|Color Support
|- 1.07 Billion Colors- 130% sRGB- 95% DCI-P3
|Contrast Ratio
|100,000,000:1
|Audio
|2W Speakers x2
|Display Input
|- HDMI 2.0 x2- DisplayPort 1.2- USB 3.1 Type-C
|Ports
|USB 3.0 x4
|Included Cables
|- Power Cord- HDMI Cable- DisplayPort Cable- USB Type-C Cable
|MSRP
|$1,199.99
"Delta E is a value that expresses the amount of error for a particular color; in this case, white. We believe three is the point where these errors are visible"
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/calibrate-your-monitor-theory,3615-8.html
Is delta 1 or delta 3 the smallest color difference the human eye can see / errors are visible?
I assume the smallest color difference the human eye can see and errors becoming visible mean the same thing?
Trying to get credit for coloring outside the lines?
Measuring covered area this way, you can get 100%+ of a triangle's area, even without a single point inside the triangle.
If you count only what's inside of an area there's a maximum of 100%.
e.g. "Cover's 100% of the inside of the sRGB color gamut area."
I see no mention of HDR. For an expensive monitor I'd wish it to not only have good accuracy but also HDR and a NC of at least 3000:1 (which I doubt it has if it's IPS. You need VA, OLED, or QDot for that).
Why is this high-end new monitor only up to DisplayPort 1.2 ?
The sRGB color range is NOT the full range that the human eye can view. There are different standards such as AdobeRGB that are more useful for discussing high quality monitors.
So yes, a high quality monitor can display more than 100% of sRGB. (I don't quite follow everything you're trying to say though)