Acer Releases Color-Accurate 4K Graphics Pro Display

Acer revealed a new display meant for graphics engineers seeking the highest color accuracy.

The new Acer ProDesigner PE320QK is a 31.5” 3840 x 2160 LED-backlit display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time. It features a 350 nit brightness and a 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio. In addition to a 178-degree viewing angle, the IPS panel is capable of 130% of the sRGB color gamut, as well as 95% of the DCI-P3 standard. The PE320QK sports a Delta E<1 color accuracy, the smallest color difference the human eye can see.

The PE320QK features an adjustable stand (height, tilt, swivel) and comes with a three-sided shading hood to reduce glare and provide privacy. The display also sports two 2W speakers and can be connected to your devices with an HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2 and USB Type-C interface. There’s also four USB 3.0 ports (one with data capabilities) to connect a variety of devices (Chromecast, Amazon Fire, Intel NUC), and the PE320QK can be attached to VESA mounts.

The new Acer ProDesigner PE320QK will be available from Newegg this month with an MSRP of $1,200.