AMD's Radeon Pro 5600M is Impressively Fast in Apple's MacBook Pro, At a Cost

Just three days ago the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M debuted in Apple's MacBook Pro, where it will live as an Apple-exclusive part. But, although full specifications were shared, no actual benchmarks were available to compare performance, and with the 5600M featuring HMB2 memory instead of GDDR6, the performance gains were expected to be great, but made it difficult to predict just how great.

Now, Max from Max Tech got his hands on a 16-inch MacBook Pro with the Radeon Pro 5600M inside, and has kindly shared his performance numbers.

* Benchmark data not confirmed by Tom's Hardware

As you can see, the 5600M offers up immensely impressive performance gains. It outpaces every other MacBook Pro tested in Geekbench 5 by quite a significant margin -- we're observing roughly a 50 percent increase in performance across the board compared to the GDDR6-driven Radeon Pro 5500M.

Performance is also compared to the 5K iMac Pro's, where results are a little less predictable. Compared to the Vega 48 and 56, performance is competitive, nearing, and even surpassing the desktops depending on which test is run.

Of course, we can thank the improved performance largely to the HBM2 memory. As HBM2 takes the memory off-board from the GPU, and embeds it onto the GPU's own interposer, it is much more efficient and significantly faster due to a much wider memory bus. Not only does the increased memory performance help, but as the HBM2 memory is more power-efficient, this also frees up some much-needed thermal room for the GPU to utilize, as most GPUs on the 16-inch MacBook Pro's have TDP's in the realm of give or take 50 watts.

But, this added performance comes at a price: $800, bringing the total purchase price tag well above $3000. That's what it will cost you to upgrade from the Radeon Pro 5500M to the Radeon Pro 5600M on a new MacBook Pro. Still, that's less than 50% more money, for 50% more performance. But, HBM is a premium memory solution after all, so one can only expect a price tag to match