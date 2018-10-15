Trending

AMD Sells Radeon RX 570 As Radeon RX 580 2048SP

AMD China has listed the new Radeon RX 580 2048SP on its website, which in reality is a Radeon RX 570 8GB in disguise.

(Image credit: AMD China)

At first sight, the Radeon RX 580 2048SP appears to be a cut-down version of the original Radeon RX 580, which comes equipped with 2304 Stream Processors. However, if you compare the specifications of the Radeon RX 580 2048SP and the Radeon RX 570 8GB, the similarities are clear. And no, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. They are the same graphics card. The only true difference resides in the Radeon RX 580 2048SP's boost clock, which is 40MHz higher than the Radeon RX 570 8GB. But is that sufficient to pass it as another SKU? At least, we don't think so.

Radeon RX 580 Radeon RX 580 2048SPRadeon RX 570 8GB
Stream Processors230420482048
Base Clock1257MHz1168MHz1168MHz
Boost Clock1340MHz1284MHz1244MHz
Memory Size & Type8GB GDDR58GB GDDR58GB GDDR5
Memory Clock2000MHz1750MHz1750MHz
Memory Bandwidth256GB/s224GB/s224GB/s
Memory Interface256 bit256 bit256 bit
Compute Units363232
ROPs323232
Texture Units144128128
Peak Pixel Fill-RateUp to 42.88 GP/sUp to 39.808 GP/sUp to 39.808 GP/s
Peak Texture Fill-RateUp to 192.96 GT/sUp to 159.231 GT/sUp to 159.231 GT/s
Max PerformanceUp to 6.2 TFLOPsUp to 5.1 TFLOPsUp to 5.1 TFLOPs

In AMD's defense, the company has every right to name its products however it sees fit. Technically, AMD isn't wrong. A Radeon RX 570 8GB is essentially a Radeon RX 580 with 256 less Stream Processors so calling it a Radeon RX 580 2038SP is valid in a way. We have to applaud AMD for its creativity. But some will think it's a shady move on AMD's part for pulling a fast one on less tech-savvy consumers.

At the time of writing, the Radeon RX 580 2038SP hasn't made its way to the Western Hemisphere yet. However, Chinese online retailer JD.com has the 4GB variant of the Radeon RX 580 2038SP listed for 1349 yuan, which translates to $195.03 and coincides roughly with the pricing of an aftermarket Gigabyte Radeon RX 570 4GB.

25 Comments Comment from the forums
  • alextheblue 15 October 2018 23:32
    The headline should add "in China". Doesn't affect other markets.
  • A Stoner 16 October 2018 01:07
    So, is the 1080 and 1080 Ti or the 2080 and 2080 Ti the same level of dishonesty?
  • Krazie_Ivan 16 October 2018 01:22
    c'mon AMD, this is needlessly misleading to say the least. don't go down that hole with the others.
  • volkgren 16 October 2018 02:19
    It's got the same specs as the RX 570... but why?
  • mihen 16 October 2018 02:21
    This sounds like something nVidia would do, not AMD. Probably defective RX 580 chips instead of being purposefully spun as RX 570.
  • InvalidError 16 October 2018 03:06
    I despise the whole idea of reusing established based model names for materially different versions of the same product, especially when a product with practically identical specs (3% difference in core clocks in this case) already exists under a different name.

    I bet the practice would be found to be illegal in many countries due to the confusion it causes in the market, which is why this RX570-580-2048-thingamajig is only for China.
  • john_stuart 16 October 2018 06:39
    This is exactly what Nvidia did with the 1060 3Gb. It's NOT the same card as the actual 1060 with 6Gb and just cut-down RAM.

    It has only 1152 shaders instead of 1280 and 72 TMU instead of 80.

    But who cares about that?
  • Finstar 16 October 2018 07:14
    Could this chip be the rumoured Polaris 30?
    A refresh of the Polaris 20 on the 12nm process.
  • s1mon7 16 October 2018 09:03
    Noo, AMD! Why would you do that..? I trusted you to be better than this.
  • volkgren 16 October 2018 12:30
    21405765 said:
    Noo, AMD! Why would you do that..? I trusted you to be better than this.

    That was my reaction. Then I see it's only in China.
