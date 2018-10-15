AMD Sells Radeon RX 570 As Radeon RX 580 2048SP

AMD China has listed the new Radeon RX 580 2048SP on its website, which in reality is a Radeon RX 570 8GB in disguise.
At first sight, the Radeon RX 580 2048SP appears to be a cut-down version of the original Radeon RX 580, which comes equipped with 2304 Stream Processors. However, if you compare the specifications of the Radeon RX 580 2048SP and the Radeon RX 570 8GB, the similarities are clear. And no, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. They are the same graphics card. The only true difference resides in the Radeon RX 580 2048SP's boost clock, which is 40MHz higher than the Radeon RX 570 8GB. But is that sufficient to pass it as another SKU? At least, we don't think so.
|Radeon RX 580
|Radeon RX 580 2048SP
|Radeon RX 570 8GB
|Stream Processors
|2304
|2048
|2048
|Base Clock
|1257MHz
|1168MHz
|1168MHz
|Boost Clock
|1340MHz
|1284MHz
|1244MHz
|Memory Size & Type
|8GB GDDR5
|8GB GDDR5
|8GB GDDR5
|Memory Clock
|2000MHz
|1750MHz
|1750MHz
|Memory Bandwidth
|256GB/s
|224GB/s
|224GB/s
|Memory Interface
|256 bit
|256 bit
|256 bit
|Compute Units
|36
|32
|32
|ROPs
|32
|32
|32
|Texture Units
|144
|128
|128
|Peak Pixel Fill-Rate
|Up to 42.88 GP/s
|Up to 39.808 GP/s
|Up to 39.808 GP/s
|Peak Texture Fill-Rate
|Up to 192.96 GT/s
|Up to 159.231 GT/s
|Up to 159.231 GT/s
|Max Performance
|Up to 6.2 TFLOPs
|Up to 5.1 TFLOPs
|Up to 5.1 TFLOPs
In AMD's defense, the company has every right to name its products however it sees fit. Technically, AMD isn't wrong. A Radeon RX 570 8GB is essentially a Radeon RX 580 with 256 less Stream Processors so calling it a Radeon RX 580 2038SP is valid in a way. We have to applaud AMD for its creativity. But some will think it's a shady move on AMD's part for pulling a fast one on less tech-savvy consumers.
At the time of writing, the Radeon RX 580 2038SP hasn't made its way to the Western Hemisphere yet. However, Chinese online retailer JD.com has the 4GB variant of the Radeon RX 580 2038SP listed for 1349 yuan, which translates to $195.03 and coincides roughly with the pricing of an aftermarket Gigabyte Radeon RX 570 4GB.
I bet the practice would be found to be illegal in many countries due to the confusion it causes in the market, which is why this RX570-580-2048-thingamajig is only for China.
It has only 1152 shaders instead of 1280 and 72 TMU instead of 80.
But who cares about that?
A refresh of the Polaris 20 on the 12nm process.
That was my reaction. Then I see it's only in China.