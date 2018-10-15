AMD Sells Radeon RX 570 As Radeon RX 580 2048SP

AMD China has listed the new Radeon RX 580 2048SP on its website, which in reality is a Radeon RX 570 8GB in disguise.

(Image credit: AMD China)

At first sight, the Radeon RX 580 2048SP appears to be a cut-down version of the original Radeon RX 580, which comes equipped with 2304 Stream Processors. However, if you compare the specifications of the Radeon RX 580 2048SP and the Radeon RX 570 8GB, the similarities are clear. And no, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. They are the same graphics card. The only true difference resides in the Radeon RX 580 2048SP's boost clock, which is 40MHz higher than the Radeon RX 570 8GB. But is that sufficient to pass it as another SKU? At least, we don't think so.

Radeon RX 580 Radeon RX 580 2048SP Radeon RX 570 8GB Stream Processors 2304 2048 2048 Base Clock 1257MHz 1168MHz 1168MHz Boost Clock 1340MHz 1284MHz 1244MHz Memory Size & Type 8GB GDDR5 8GB GDDR5 8GB GDDR5 Memory Clock 2000MHz 1750MHz 1750MHz Memory Bandwidth 256GB/s 224GB/s 224GB/s Memory Interface 256 bit 256 bit 256 bit Compute Units 36 32 32 ROPs 32 32 32 Texture Units 144 128 128 Peak Pixel Fill-Rate Up to 42.88 GP/s Up to 39.808 GP/s Up to 39.808 GP/s Peak Texture Fill-Rate Up to 192.96 GT/s Up to 159.231 GT/s Up to 159.231 GT/s Max Performance Up to 6.2 TFLOPs Up to 5.1 TFLOPs Up to 5.1 TFLOPs

In AMD's defense, the company has every right to name its products however it sees fit. Technically, AMD isn't wrong. A Radeon RX 570 8GB is essentially a Radeon RX 580 with 256 less Stream Processors so calling it a Radeon RX 580 2038SP is valid in a way. We have to applaud AMD for its creativity. But some will think it's a shady move on AMD's part for pulling a fast one on less tech-savvy consumers.

At the time of writing, the Radeon RX 580 2038SP hasn't made its way to the Western Hemisphere yet. However, Chinese online retailer JD.com has the 4GB variant of the Radeon RX 580 2038SP listed for 1349 yuan, which translates to $195.03 and coincides roughly with the pricing of an aftermarket Gigabyte Radeon RX 570 4GB.