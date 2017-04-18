Trending

AMD Reveals Pricing For RX 580, RX 570 Partner Cards

A new set of graphics cards is now available from AMD. The 500 series has four cards, and true to the company’s reputation on the low prices for its hardware, the new GPUs have starting prices ranging between $79 and $229.

All four GPUs mark the second generation of the current Polaris architecture. The low-end model is the Radeon RX 550, which starts at $79. AMD said that it performs four times better on average than Intel’s integrated graphics, although it didn’t specify the specific series of integrated graphics that it referred to comparison. Its slightly more powerful sibling is the Radeon RX 560, which starts at $99. Both of these cards will use 2 GB of GDDR5 video memory.

Starting at $169, you can get your hands on the higher-tier cards, specifically the Radeon RX 570, which AMD said is your best bet for “maximum 1080p gaming” and features 4 GB of GDDR5 video memory. If you want to play games at 1440p resolution, you can opt for the high-end GPU, the Radeon RX 580, which starts at $229 and has 8 GB of GDDR5 video memory.

As expected, several companies produced their own AIBs of these cards. Specifically, variants of the Radeon RX 570 and 580 are available today. You can take a look at the full list of available models and prices below. The Radeon RX 550 is expected to come out on April 20 while the Radeon RX 560 is scheduled for release sometime in early May.

Asus

  • RX 570 STRIX 4GB ($179)
  • RX 570 STRIX OC 4GB ($189)
Gigabyte

  • RX 570 Gaming 4GB ($169)
  • RX 570 Aorus 4GB ($179)
  • RX 580 Gaming 4GB ($189)
  • RX 580 Aorus 4GB ($199)
  • RX 580 Gaming 8GB ($219)
  • RX 580 Aorus 8GB ($229)
  • RX 580 Aorus OC 8GB ($259)
MSI

  • RX 570 ARMOR 4G ($175)
  • RX 580 ARMOR 4G ($199)
  • RX 580 ARMOR 8G ($229)
  • RX 580 Gaming 8G ($245)
Sapphire

  • RX 570 Pulse 4GB ($169)
  • RX 570 Nitro+ 4GB ($199)
  • RX 580 Pulse 4GB ($209)
  • RX 580 Pulse 8GB ($229)
  • RX 580 Nitro+ 8GB ($249)
  • RX 580 Nitro+ Limited edition 8GB ($275)
TUL (Powercolor)

  • RX 570 4GB Red Dragon ($175)
  • RX 580 4GB Red Dragon ($199)
  • RX 580 8GB Red Dragon ($229)
  • RX 580 8GB Red Devil ($249)
  • RX 580 8GB Red Devil Golden Sample ($269)
Comment from the forums
  • RomeoReject 18 April 2017 16:52
    Holy crap, the Red Devil Golden Sample is a PUDGY card.

    I want it.
  • Luka_often_called_Sos 18 April 2017 18:29
    So should i wait for these to cut down the prices of the older cards of should i save fir the newer series to come to my country or even Europe?Btw i am trying to get a card that is worth my money and i am trying to get it fast...my budget is around 185 dollars and is slowly rising.
  • logainofhades 18 April 2017 20:40
    The 570 and 580 are priced too close together, just like the 470 and 480 were.
  • Ags10usa 18 April 2017 21:22
    I would like to know if the Radeon RX 550 is capable to play 4 videos and movies in a 65 inch 4k TV without issues. If that happens I will buy mine tomorrow and ensemble my small multimedia pc..
  • Quora 18 April 2017 21:26
    What do they mean by 1440p? I've seen Tom's review from earlier in the day on a Sapphire 580 card where they tested 1080p and the lower 1440p resolution which would be 2460x1440. They do not distinguish between that or the 3440x1440 which is also 1440p but is 30% more pixels that the card has to push. Tech journalists have to stop being lazy and not getting specific on these things. It's like saying 4k. 4k what? There are several different resolutions and specifications that all go by the name 4k, at least they aren't nearly as different as the 2 1440p resolutions.
  • alextheblue 18 April 2017 23:39
    19581122 said:
    The 570 and 580 are priced too close together, just like the 470 and 480 were.
    The pricing is fine. They perform close together, too. Either save some cash and get a 4GB x70 model or get an overclocked 8GB x80 model, IMHO.

    19581367 said:
    What do they mean by 1440p? I've seen Tom's review from earlier in the day on a Sapphire 580 card where they tested 1080p and the lower 1440p resolution which would be 2460x1440. They do not distinguish between that or the 3440x1440 which is also 1440p but is 30% more pixels that the card has to push. Tech journalists have to stop being lazy and not getting specific on these things. It's like saying 4k. 4k what? There are several different resolutions and specifications that all go by the name 4k, at least they aren't nearly as different as the 2 1440p resolutions.
    1080p is 1920 x 1080. That's a 16:9 ratio, by far the most common ratio today and essentially the current "standard" ratio (though it is technically widescreen). So when discussing 1080p vs 1440p, it should be obvious they're not changing ratios unless specified. So taking that 16:9 ratio and extrapolating it to 1440p, you get 2560 x 1440. That's the 1440p being discussed. If it was the 3440 x 1440p that would be a widescreen (technically ultra widescreen) resolution and they would have specified the change in ratio (21:9) one way or another.

    So rather than bash journalists for "being lazy", perhaps you should instead reflect on your own lack of knowledge. Thanks and have a wonderful day.
  • Joe Black 18 April 2017 23:58
    All things said likely a minor revision of the 400 series so its fair that the pricing is similar. Will have to wait for benchies to be sure. But that said. I suppose we have to let go of the notion that every series will be miles from the last - Especially if they are released in such quick succession. Why not... :/
  • Randy_82 19 April 2017 01:37
    Does Nvidia have anything on the lowest end? At $79 as a graphic card for a multimedia home theater personal computer isn't a bad idea. Then again, if going AMD, isn't their APU already powerful enough? It would also be interesting to see if the RX 580 can beat the Geforce 1060, as they're priced the same. Though, this article make AMD looks sad, if the RX 580 is consider their "high-end" GPU.
  • Anoraki 19 April 2017 12:42
    I got my card for nearly 700 bucks and it only has 6GB of DDR5 RAM... dang.
  • Tolis_GR 19 April 2017 12:58
    RX 580 doesn't seem to beat RX480 and if so the difference wouldn't be noticable in most instances, so what are those revisions made for?
