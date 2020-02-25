Report: AMD Ryzen 3 2300X Will Stop Being OEM-Only Next Month

It looks like the time has come for AMD to offload its excess of Ryzen 3 2300X CPU stock. According to a report from Malaysian publication Lowyat, AMD will start selling the Ryzen 3 2300X, which has only been available to OEM companies, to the general public starting on March 3.
The Ryzen 3 2300X (codename Pinnacle Ridge) is an interesting little processor. It dates back to AMD's Zen+ days and features four cores without simultaneous multithreading (SMT), meaning there are also four threads. The processor, which comes out of GlobalFoundries 12nm furnace, has a 3.5 GHz base clock and 4 GHz boost clock.
The quad-core chip's other attributes include 8MB of L3 cache, 65W TDP (thermal design power), 16 PCIe 3.0 lanes and a dual-channel memory controller with native support for DDR4-2933 RAM modules. The Ryzen 3 2300X also comes AMD's Wraith Stealth CPU cooler. The processor has an unlocked multiplier for overclocking as well.
Price Comparison
|Model
|Price Per Core
|Current Pricing (Dollars)
|Cores / Threads
|Base / Boost Clock (GHz)
|L3 Cache (MB)
|PCIe 3.0 lanes
|Memory Support
|TDP (W)
|AMD Ryzen 5 1600 AF
|$14.17
|$85
|6 / 12
|3.2 / 3.6
|16
|16
|Dual DDR4-2667
|65
|Intel Core i3-9100F
|$20.50
|$82
|4 / 4
|3.6 / 4.2
|6
|16
|Dual DDR4-2400
|65
|AMD Ryzen 3 2300X
|$17.50
|$70
|4 / 4
|3.5 / 4.0
|8
|16
|Dual DDR4-2933
|65
The Ryzen 3 2300X is already available for purchase on eCommerce platform Lazada, where its selling for 298 Malaysian Ringgits, which coverts to approximately $70. However, AMD has the same Ryzen 3 2300X listed on Amazon for $183.71, but we suspect that'll come down, especially considering the more recent hexa-core Ryzen 5 3600 is selling for as low as $174.99.
At $70, the Ryzen 3 2300X's closest competitor is the Intel Core i3-9100F. The rivaling chip also has a four-core, four-thread configuration and it starts at $82. However, the i3-9100F comes with slightly higher base and boost clock speeds.
The biggest problem that Ryzen 3 2300X would face in the PC builders market isn't from Intel, but rather a chip from the same camp. The Ryzen 5 1600 "AF" version only costs $15 more, and you get two more cores, SMT capability and more L3 cache. From a price-to-performance perspective, the Ryzen 5 1600 AF would be significantly cheaper per core. However, the Ryzen 3 2300X could appeal to CPU buyers who don't need six cores and want to save money.
That said, I guess if that ~$70 price is accurate, it's a weird tradeoff, $20 more to lose a little bit of boost speed, but get integrated Vega 8 graphics.
Seems like the 2300X finds itself in a weird position to try to slot itself into. But then if it goes lower still, it intrudes on Athlon 200/220/240/3000GE territory. Though, of course, the Athlons have Vega 3 graphics, vs requiring an add-in video card.
As it is, the previous Athlons (200/220/240) are, insanely enough, all showing availability at HIGHER prices than the 3000G.
Assuming the 2x0GE are still available, they all have to drop in price somewhat, to maybe make room for the 3000G at $45 or so, and the 2300X at $60, if I were to guess.
A crowded environment at the low end, any which way you slice it.
Don't get me wrong I wouldn't personally want one, but I also wouldn't be surprised to see one of these show up in a $500 budget gaming build competition entry.
Really the 2300x doesn't make sense to exist.
$59 new
I sold mine for $45 used
Paired with a used GPU like R7 260x at $20 is a no-brainer for me.