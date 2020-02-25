Trending

Report: AMD Ryzen 3 2300X Will Stop Being OEM-Only Next Month

Anyone will reportedly be able to pick up an AMD Ryzen 3 2300X starting March 3.

AMD Ryzen 3-series CPU (Image credit: AMD)

It looks like the time has come for AMD to offload its excess of Ryzen 3 2300X CPU stock. According to a report from Malaysian publication Lowyat, AMD will start selling the Ryzen 3 2300X, which has only been available to OEM companies, to the general public starting on March 3.

The Ryzen 3 2300X (codename Pinnacle Ridge) is an interesting little processor. It dates back to AMD's Zen+ days and features four cores without simultaneous multithreading (SMT), meaning there are also four threads. The processor, which comes out of GlobalFoundries 12nm furnace, has a 3.5 GHz base clock and 4 GHz boost clock.

The quad-core chip's other attributes include 8MB of L3 cache, 65W TDP (thermal design power), 16 PCIe 3.0 lanes and a dual-channel memory controller with native support for DDR4-2933 RAM modules. The Ryzen 3 2300X also comes AMD's Wraith Stealth CPU cooler. The processor has an unlocked multiplier for overclocking as well.

ModelPrice Per CoreCurrent Pricing (Dollars)Cores / ThreadsBase / Boost Clock (GHz)L3 Cache (MB)PCIe 3.0 lanesMemory SupportTDP (W)
AMD Ryzen 5 1600 AF$14.17$856 / 123.2 / 3.61616Dual DDR4-266765
Intel Core i3-9100F$20.50$824 / 43.6 / 4.2616Dual DDR4-240065
AMD Ryzen 3 2300X$17.50$704 / 43.5 / 4.0816Dual DDR4-293365

The Ryzen 3 2300X is already available for purchase on eCommerce platform Lazada, where its selling for 298 Malaysian Ringgits, which coverts to approximately $70. However, AMD has the same Ryzen 3 2300X listed on Amazon for $183.71, but we suspect that'll come down, especially considering the more recent hexa-core Ryzen 5 3600 is selling for as low as $174.99.

At $70, the Ryzen 3 2300X's closest competitor is the Intel Core i3-9100F. The rivaling chip also has a four-core, four-thread configuration and it starts at $82. However, the i3-9100F comes with slightly higher base and boost clock speeds.

The biggest problem that Ryzen 3 2300X would face in the PC builders market isn't from Intel, but rather a chip from the same camp. The Ryzen 5 1600 "AF" version only costs $15 more, and you get two more cores, SMT capability and more L3 cache. From a price-to-performance perspective, the Ryzen 5 1600 AF would be significantly cheaper per core. However, the Ryzen 3 2300X could appeal to CPU buyers who don't need six cores and want to save money.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Olle P 26 February 2020 11:49
    I'd say the main competition is the Ryzen 3 3200G. Integrated graphics will save a considerable amount of money.
  • King_V 26 February 2020 14:28
    Maybe, though the 2200g is a little more expensive than the 1600AF.

    That said, I guess if that ~$70 price is accurate, it's a weird tradeoff, $20 more to lose a little bit of boost speed, but get integrated Vega 8 graphics.

    Seems like the 2300X finds itself in a weird position to try to slot itself into. But then if it goes lower still, it intrudes on Athlon 200/220/240/3000GE territory. Though, of course, the Athlons have Vega 3 graphics, vs requiring an add-in video card.
  • InvalidError 26 February 2020 15:19
    AMD's low-end is getting exceedingly crowded, can't imagine the 2300X having much of a market next to the slightly more expensive yet vastly superior 1600AF. Hard to imagine anyone with any degree of tech-savviness (somewhat of a prerequisite when buying CPUs at retail instead of as part of an OEM pre-built) spending $200+ on a new PC skipping a $15 upgrade that would roughly double available performance.
  • logainofhades 26 February 2020 19:37
    The 2300x needs to be no more than $50 to make any kind of sense.
  • King_V 26 February 2020 20:10
    logainofhades said:
    The 2300x needs to be no more than $50 to make any kind of sense.
    Maybe $60... Once it gets to $50, then it's equal to the Athlon 3000G (though, available price seems to be $55 now, a little higher than its $50 release price).

    As it is, the previous Athlons (200/220/240) are, insanely enough, all showing availability at HIGHER prices than the 3000G.

    Assuming the 2x0GE are still available, they all have to drop in price somewhat, to maybe make room for the 3000G at $45 or so, and the 2300X at $60, if I were to guess.

    A crowded environment at the low end, any which way you slice it.
  • alextheblue 27 February 2020 01:39
    King_V said:
    Maybe, though the 2200g is a little more expensive than the 1600AF.

    That said, I guess if that ~$70 price is accurate, it's a weird tradeoff, $20 more to lose a little bit of boost speed, but get integrated Vega 8 graphics.

    Seems like the 2300X finds itself in a weird position to try to slot itself into. But then if it goes lower still, it intrudes on Athlon 200/220/240/3000GE territory. Though, of course, the Athlons have Vega 3 graphics, vs requiring an add-in video card.
    It makes sense for a budget gaming-centric build, and that's about it. I mean it's still a quad core Zen+ with a decent clock... it would drive an entry level 1650 or RX 570 nearly as well as a $150 chip. So if you're on a real budget, you could do worse for $70. Saves you some cash to put towards that dGPU, which is where you're going to see the most difference anyway.

    Don't get me wrong I wouldn't personally want one, but I also wouldn't be surprised to see one of these show up in a $500 budget gaming build competition entry.
  • NightHawkRMX 27 February 2020 01:46
    Well, the Ryzen 3 1200 really already intrudes onto 3000g pricing, both being around $50 maybe plus change.

    Really the 2300x doesn't make sense to exist.
  • alextheblue 28 February 2020 02:30
    NightHawkRMX said:
    Well, the Ryzen 3 1200 really already intrudes onto 3000g pricing, both being around $50 maybe plus change.

    Really the 2300x doesn't make sense to exist.
    Where do you see 1200's for $50? They're getting rare. That aside, the 2300X offers: Better clocks (both stock and when overclocking), better RAM support, and Zen+.
  • NightHawkRMX 28 February 2020 09:42
    https://www.outletpc.com/iq1302-amd-ryzen-3-1200-4core-31-ghz-34-ghz-turbo-socket.html?utm_source=iq1302-amd-ryzen-3-1200-4core-31-ghz-34-ghz-turbo-socket&utm_medium=shopping%2Bengine&utm_campaign=googleproducts&cmp_id=297087484&adg_id=22119300484&kwd=&device=m&gclid=Cj0KCQiAkePyBRCEARIsAMy5Sct0bb6r77iMb6v_dZJNDVzYkIOrh09aE7mnTuI5a8UD2dptrcWxfHQaAjszEALw_wcB
    $59 new


    I sold mine for $45 used
  • a06220 25 March 2020 05:31
    Well, Ryzen 1600AF is not available in Malaysia. Even online market like Shopee or Lazada sell Ryzen 1st gen at high price and low avaibility, so the 2300X is pretty much the sweetspot for these budget gamer builds.

    Paired with a used GPU like R7 260x at $20 is a no-brainer for me.
