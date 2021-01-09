AMD Ryzen 7 5700G: Zen 3 May Finally Be Coming To Desktop APUs

IVA Computer Hardware Group (via Twitter user HXL) is reportedly selling an engineering sample of AMD's forthcoming Zen 3 (Cezanne) APUs on Weixin. The seller isn't absolutely certain of the exact model, but it could be the Ryzen 7 5700G or Ryzen 7 5750G.

A lot of excitement surrounded AMD's Ryzen 4000 (Renoir) pre-launch as the Zen 2 chips would usher in eight cores to the APU segment. However, the chipmaker broke many hearts when it decided to restrict the sales to OEMs. While you could still pick up a Ryzen 4000 chip on the black market, desktop Renoir pretty much ended up in disappointment. With Ryzen 5000 (Cezanne), AMD might take a different course because, well, it's Zen 3 in the conversation here.

Ryzen 5000 (or Cezanne as many call it) will come wielding Zen 3 cores, the same ones that have debuted on the Ryzen 5000 (Vermeer) desktop parts. The discrepancy between AMD's processors and APUs has been around for a while now. It appears that the chipmaker may finally consolidate both product lines under the same branding to avoid any confusion.

While there is a considerable improvement on the processing side, Ryzen 5000 is rumored to retain the Vega graphics engine. A mobile Ryzen 5000 sample from last year alluded to the continued utilization of Vega iGPU, and if accurate, the design should shift over to the desktop variants as well.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G Specifications

Processor Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clocks (GHz) L2 Cache (MB) L3 Cache (MB) TDP (W) Ryzen 7 5700G 8 / 16 ? / 4.4 4 16 65 Ryzen 7 4700G 8 / 16 3.6 / 4.4 4 8 65 Ryzen 7 3700X 8 / 16 3.6 / 4.4 4 32 65

The Ryzen 7 5700G (100-000000263-30) reportedly comes equipped with eight cores and 16 threads. This was expected since the APU lineup recently got upgraded to eight cores, so it'll be a few more generations before an AMD APU breaks the octa-core threshold. Once again, the Ryzen 7 5700G appears to have 4MB of L2 cache but seemingly sports 16MB of L3 cache (twice that of the Ryzen 4000).

According to the CPU-Z screenshot, the Ryzen 7 5700G clocked up to 4.4GHz (4,441MHz), which we suspect is the boost clock speed. Now, you may think that sounds underwhelming since the Ryzen 7 4700G already boosts up to 4.4 GHz. However, we shouldn't overlook the fact that the Ryzen 7 5700G is armed with Zen 3, which has very powerful IPC (instruction per cycle) enhancements.

The seller also claimed that he had no problems overclocking the Ryzen 7 5700G to 4.7 GHz with a 1.468V Vcore. However, he didn't provide any graphical benchmarks since the Ryzen 5000 APUs are unreleased hardware and lack a proper display driver.

Image 1 of 3 AMD Ryzen 7 5700G (Image credit: Weixin) Image 2 of 3 AMD Ryzen 7 5700G (Image credit: Weixin) Image 3 of 3 AMD Ryzen 7 5700G (Image credit: Weixin)

At stock, the Ryzen 7 5700G scored 613.8 points in the CPU-Z single-thread test and 6,296.2 points in the multi-thread test. When overclocked to 4.7 GHz, the scores increased to 647.4 points and 6,960 points, respectively. To be clear, the merchant used DDR4-3000 memory to perform the tests, so the Ryzen 7 5700G's performance could certainly improve with faster memory.

The Ryzen 7 3700X is a fitting comparison since it's 65W, and the Ryzen 7 5700G, like AMD's other APUs, will likely be limited to the same TDP as well. The Ryzen 7 3700X puts up single-and multi-thread scores of 511 points and 5,433 points, respectively. Regarding single-thread workloads, the Ryzen 5 5700G delivered up to 20.1% higher performance than the Ryzen 7 3700X at stock and up to 26.7% when overclocked. For multi-core, we're looking at margins up to 15.9% at stock and 28.1% with a 4.7 GHz overclock.

It's very normal to find unreleased hardware for sale in the Chinese market, especially the engineering samples. For the Ryzen 7 5700G, the seller asks for 1,888 yuan (~$291.56), which is bulk pricing. While the listing seems unimportant, it does tell us that Ryzen 5000 has been out in the wild for quite some time, so it shouldn't surprise us if AMD suddenly drops a bomb on us at, say, CES 2021 next week.