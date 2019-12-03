ASRock X570 Extreme4 Drops by $70, Now at $170

What's silver and black, has PCIe 4.0 connectivity, supports the latest Ryzen 3000 processors, and is marked down 29% for Cyber Monday? ASRock's capable X570 Extreme4 motherboard, which is now only $169.99 at Newegg and comes with free shipping.

This board supports AMD's Ryzen 2000- and 3000-series processors, so it'll make a good home for all of those upgrade buyers that scored AMD processors on the cheap this holiday season. DRAM overclockability is a focus with this board, with speeds listed up to 4666 MHz, so hopefully you grabbed a solid memory kit, too.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Newegg)

ASRock X570 Extreme4: was $239.99, now $169.99 ASRock's X570 Extreme4 is selling for a mere $169.99 with free shipping and supports Ryzen 2000- and 3000-series processors, meaning both Zen+ and Zen 2 chips are good to go. You'll need a 3000-series chip to unlock the PCIe 4.0 connectivity, though. View Deal

The board comes with a 10-phase power delivery subsystem, so it should be just fine powering the flagship Ryzen 9 3950X, and it comes with an HDMI port for Ryzen APUs, too, though those would probably be better paired with a lesser board. You also get a nice dollop of RGB controlled by ASRock's Polychrome SYNC, and an Intel gigabit Ethernet port.

Dual M.2 ports hide under the nice chipset heatsink that will also cool the SSDs, and the PCIe 4.0 slots are outlined in ASRock's Steel Slot strengthening material, which increases support for heavy GPUs. A pair of USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and Type-C ports, and a front-panel USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C, rounds out the impressive connectivity on offer.

Not sure which motherboard is right for you? Check out our best motherboard page for reviews, insights and recommendations. If you are looking for more holiday deals, keep an eye out on our best Cyber Monday tech deals for the absolute latest in all the holiday price drops.