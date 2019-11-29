Asus Unleashes The ROG Strix RTX 2080 Ti White Edition

ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti White Edition (Image credit: Asus)

Asus has launched a limited edition of the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. The company has branded its latest offering as the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti White Edition.

As the name denotes, the new graphics card rocks a white shroud, backplate, frame and cooling fans. Asus' Aura Sync RGB lighting is present as usual. However, the PCB still comes in black, suggesting that Asus is utilizing the same PCB that's inside the vanilla ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 TI models. While a black PCB isn't a huge dealbreaker, it certainly is visible to the naked eye.

The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 TI White Edition conforms to a 2.7-slot design and measures 30.5cm in length. As you would expect, Asus produces the graphics card with its automated manufacturing process which the brand refers to as Auto-Extreme technology. The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 TI White Edition also employs Super Alloy Power II components and Asus' MaxContact technology.

ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti White Edition (Image credit: Asus)

The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 TI White Edition relies on three cooling fans for heat dissipation. The fans employs an axial-tech design, which according to Asus, allows them to perform better, faster and provide more downward air pressure than conventional fans. The cooling fans are equipped with Asus' 0dB technology and remain off until the graphics card's operating temperatures surpass the 55 Celsius threshold.

The graphics card has two BIOs profiles, which you can toggle via the switch on the graphics card itself. Performance mode allows the fans to spin up and keep the graphics card as cool as possible at all times while the Quiet mode uses a more relaxed fan curve for quieter operation.

The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 TI White Edition sports two HDMI 2.0b ports, two DisplayPort 1.4 outputs and the typical USB Type-C port for Nvidia VirtualLink. It draws power from a pair of 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti White Edition (Image credit: Asus)

Besides the white makeover, Asus promises better performance on the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 TI White Edition in comparison to its other models. Apparently, Asus didn't hold back on the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 TI White Edition as it features cherry-picked components to offer higher factory overclocks out of the box.

Asus didn't just push the GPU core but also gave the memory a nice increase as well. Additionally, this model has a 300W power target, which should allow for more overclocking headroom.

Model Gaming Mode OC Mode Memory Clock ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 1,800 MHz 1,815 MHz 14,800 MHz ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti White Edition 1,740 MHz 1,770 MHz 14,800 MHz ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti OC Edition 1,650 MHz 1,665 MHz 14,000 MHz Dual GeForce RTX 2080 Ti OC Edition 1,635 MHz 1,650 MHz 14,000 MHz ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Advanced Edition 1,575 MHz 1,590 MHz 14,000 MHz Dual GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Advanced Edition 1,560 MHz 1,575 MHz 14,000 MHz Dual GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 1,545 MHz 1,560 MHz 14,000 MHz ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 1,545 MHz 1,560 MHz 14,000 MHz Turbo GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 1,545 MHz 1,560 MHz 14,000 MHz

The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 TI White Edition checks in with a 1,740 MHz boost clock with Gaming Mode and a 1,770 MHz boost clock with OC Mode. Its 11GB of GDDR6 memory is overclocked to 1,850 MHz (14,800 MHz effective), 5.7% higher than your ordinary GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.

Effectively, the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 TI White Edition is now the second fastest GeForce RTX 2080 Ti in Asus' product stack. It lags only behind the flagship ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, and the difference isn't even that big. There's only a 2.5% difference in boost clocks between the two models.

Asus hasn't revealed the pricing or availability for the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 TI White Edition.