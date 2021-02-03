Trending

Asus Publishes List of Mobile RTX 3000 Configs

Asus recently shed light on what kind of clock speed and TGP configs we can expect to see on mobile Ampere cards.

Asus ROG Flow X13
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Responding to an inquiry from Dutch hardware site Tweakers, Asus has recently made public a detailed list of its different laptops for 2021, which GPUs they will use and what the clock speeds and TGPs are for each.

That’s big news, since even though CES 2021 left us knowing that Ampere would be coming to mobile this year --  we’ve reviewed a few RTX 30 series laptops already -- the specs for Nvidia’s next generation of mobile GPUs is still confusing. Part of that’s due to shifts in Nvidia’s branding, as it’s been inconsistent in assigning the Max-Q title to Ampere. But more importantly, we also still didn’t know specifics regarding how many clock speed and TGPp configurations there would be for mobile RTX 3060, 3070 and 3080 cards until very recently.

On January 26th, German hardware site Computer Base leaked a list of mobile Ampere configurations that supposedly matches what Nvidia sends to its OEM. This list had 28 total configurations, with 11 configs each for both the RTX 3060 and RTX 3080 and 6 configs for the RTX 3070. This leak caused Tweakers to reach out to Asus for more detailed and official information, to which the company responded with a full table of the laptops it’s releasing this year plus their GPU configurations.

LaptopGPUBoost ClockTGPDynamic BoostMax GPU Power
ROG XG Mobile GC31SRTX 308018101500150
ROG XG Mobile GC31RRTX 3070172012515140
ROG Flow X13 GV301QHGTX 1650 Max-Q125535540
ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551QSRTX 30801645115 15130
ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551QRRTX 3070166011515130
ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551QMRTX 3060180211515130
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QSRTX 3080 Max-Q 134580 20100
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QRRTX 3070 Max-Q139080 20100
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QMRTX 3060152580 1595
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503IMRTX 3060152580 1595
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401QMRTX 3060 Max-Q 138260 2080
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401QHGTX 1650161550 1565
ROG Strix SCAR 17 G733QSRTX 30801645115 15130
ROG Strix SCAR 17 G733QRRTX 30701660115 15130
ROG Strix SCAR 17 G733QMRTX 30601802115 15130
ROG Strix SCAR 15 G533QSRTX 3080 164511515130
ROG Strix SCAR 15 G533QRRTX 3070166011515130
ROG Strix SCAR 15 G533QMRTX 3060180211515130
ROG Strix G17 G733QRRTX 30701660115 15130
ROG Strix G17 G733QMRTX 3060180211515130
ROG Strix G17 G733QHGTX 16501615501565
ROG Strix G15 G533QRRTX 3070166011515130
ROG Strix G15 G533QMRTX 3060180211515130
ROG Strix G15 G533QHGTX 16501615501565
TUF Dash F15 FX516PRRTX 3070 Max-Q 139080 585
TUF Dash F15 FX516PMRTX 3060152580 585
TUF A17 FA706QRRTX 3070 Max-Q 151090 595
TUF A17 FA706QMRTX 3060163090 595
TUF A15 FA506QRRTX 3070 Max-Q151090 595
TUF A15 A506QMRTX 3060163090 595

Tweakers is a well-known source, but it seems Asus has also taken this opportunity to update its own website with these specifics as well.

Other manufacturers such as Lenovo and Gigabyte have yet to follow suit, but according to Asus’ list, it seems as if we can expect mobile Ampere cards to hover between 80 and 150 Watts depending on product and SKU. Similarly, boost clock speeds vary between 1345MHz and 1810 MHz. Interestingly, the Alienware m17 R4 we just reviewed has an RTX 3080 with 165W TGP, 15 watts higher than the highest Asus.

Asus’ list only details 11 unique GPUs, 4 for RTX 3060, 4 for RTX 3070 and 3 for RTX 3080. It also includes the GTX 1650 line a few times, though the only laptop on the list that exclusively uses it, the ROG Flow X13, can also be hooked up to an external mobile RTX 3080 for additional power. The list Asus provided to Tweakers also mentions Max-Q technology a few times, but it seems as if the listings on Asus' store pages don't mention Max-Q in the names of its mobile Ampere cards, which follows Nvidia's lead regarding branding.

This ultimately leaves plenty of configs left to confirm, if Computer Base’s leak is to be believed. But it’s a good place to start.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • Zescion 03 February 2021 19:30
    Nicely done from Asus. It's good to know what you are buying.
    Hope to see many other companies providing the same detailed information.
    Reply