Biostar Reveals The First 8-Slot PCI-e Mining Motherboard (Update: Price)

Update, 8/1/17, 8am PT: Biostar informed us that the TB250-BTC will cost $130.
Original article, 7/24/17, 8:25am PT:
Biostar is back with yet another cryptocurrency mining motherboard, the TB250-BTC+, which is the world’s first 8-Slot PCI-e mining board.
The TB250-BTC+ joins Biostar's recently announced TB350-BTC and TA320-BTC mining motherboards. The company said this board is designed specifically for people looking to "maximize your mining from home." According to the company, even though this board supports eight Nvidia or AMD graphics cards, the motherboard stays close to the safety limits of a continuous load rating for a typical 15amp household circuit.
Given the fact that this board is based on Intel's B250 chipset, it features native support for 6th and 7th generation Intel LGA 1151 socket processors, two DIMM slots supporting up to 32GB of DDR4-2400M, a single PCI-E x16 3.0 slot and seven 7 x PCI-E x1 3.0 slots, 2 x PCI-E 12V 4-pin connectors, USB 3.1, and 7.1 channel HD audio. As with Biostar's other mining-specific motherboards, the TB250-BTC+ also includes a moisture proof PCB and low resistance mosfets as well as electrostatic discharge (ESD) and overvoltage protection.
As we have explained in the past, even though the Ethereum mining craze is showing signs of waning, many companies are still jumping on the cryptocurrency mining bandwagon with products designed specifically for miners.
|Model
|Biostar TB250-BTC+
|Chipset
|Intel B250
|CPU Support
|Intel Core i7 LGA 1151 ProcessorIntel Core i5 LGA 1151 ProcessorIntel Core i3 LGA 1151 ProcessorIntel Pentium LGA 1151 ProcessorIntel Celeron LGA 1151 ProcessorMaximum CPU TDP: 95W
|Memory
|2 x DDR4 DIMM Memory SlotDual Channel DDR4 2,400/ 2,133/ 1,866MHzMax 32GB Memory
|Expansion Slots
|1 x PCI-E x16 3.0 Slot7 x PCI-E x1 3.0 Slot*Note: PEX1_6/11 slot are not compatible w/ ATX standard, users need extra connecting kit to install VGA card for crypto mining.
|Storage
|6x SATA3 Connectors
|USB
|4 x USB 3.0 Port1 x USB 3.0 Header2 x USB 2.0 Port2 x USB 2.0 Port (only 5V power, up to 1.5A)2 x USB 2.0 Header
|LAN
|Realtek RTL8111H - 10/100/1000 ControllerSupport Super LAN Surge Protection
|Integrated Video
|*By CPU Model
|Rear I/O
|1 x PS/2 Mouse1 x PS/2 Keyboard4 x USB 3.0 Port2 x USB 2.0 Port2 x USB 2.0 Port(only 5V power, up to 1.5A)1 x DVI-D Connector, resolution up to 1920 x 1200 @60Hz1 x RJ-45 Port3 x Audio Connector
|Internal I/O
|1 x USB 3.0 Header2 x USB 2.0 Header6 x SATA3 6Gb/s Connector1 x SATA Power Connector(for rear USB power enhancement)1 x Front Audio Header1 x Front Panel Header1 x CPU Fan Header2 x System Fan Header1 x Serial Header2 x PCI-E 12V 4Pin Connector(Must be installed when using for bitcoin mining.)
|Dimensions (W x L)
|29.5cm x 21cm
I thought they were primarily mining with dual-slot PCI-E x16 GPUs.
heck, 2 of those slots are inline with each other. I have no idea what could possibly fit there.
As I understand it, it is not a high bandwidth application since while the GPU will be utilized heavily, the actual data throughput is low as the calculations take a significant time as compared to other applications like gaming that require processing a lot of data in real-time in order to render quickly.
Others welcome to correct me if I'm wrong about any of this.
Just google "ethereum mining rig" to see how they do it. Prepare to be amazed by what you see..
