Canadian Retailer Reveals Pricing and ETA For Three Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake-S CPUs

As tipped by hardware leaker @momomo_us, DirectDial has listed the Core i9-10900, Core i7-10700K and Core i7-10700 on the company's online store.

Last month, a Belgium retailer revealed the tray pricing for Intel's entire 10th Generation Comet Lake-S lineup. However, hardware are usually more expensive overseas. DirectDial's postings, which correspond to the boxed versions, are more in line with what we can expect in terms for retail pricing.

The recent listings suggest that Intel's 10th Generation Comet Lake-S launch is imminent, and the previous rumored April 30 announcement date might be legit after all. Nonetheless, launch day is one thing, and availability is another. DirectDial won't receive its first Comet Lake shipment until June 17. It's difficult to tell if the estimated time of arrival is the same for all retailers though.

Intel Comet Lake-S vs. AMD Ryzen 3000-Series

Processor Pricing MSRP Part Number Cores / Threads Base Clock (GHz) TDP (W) Core i9-10900* $487 ? BX8070110900 10 / 20 2.8 65 Ryzen 9 3900X $434 $499 100-100000023BOX 12 / 24 3.8 105 Core i7-10700K* $419 ? BX8070110700K 8 / 16 3.8 125 Ryzen 7 3800X $339 $399 100-100000025BOX 8 / 16 3.9 105 Core i7-10700* $363 ? BX8070110700 8 / 16 2.9 65 Ryzen 7 3700X $295 $329 100-100000071BOX 8 / 16 3.6 65

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

The Core i9-10900 seemingly comes with 10 cores and 20 threads. The 65W chip shows up on DirectDial for $679 CAD (~$487). The problem is that AMD's Ryzen 9 3900X, which offers two more cores, commonly sells for as low as $434. In the Core i9-10900's defense, the Ryzen 9 3900X does have a 105W TDP so it has more breathing room.

The Core i9-10900K, which is the flagship Comet Lake-S chip, is rumored to feature a 125W TDP so it would be more fair to compare it to the Ryzen 9 3900X. Taking into consideration that the 65W model is almost stepping on the $500 mark, Intel will easily price the K-series part above $500 for sure. For context, the previous Coffee Lake flagship, the Core i9-9900K, still sells for $505.

Image 1 of 3 Intel Core i9-10900 (Image credit: DirectDial) Image 2 of 3 Intel Core i7-10700K (Image credit: DirectDial) Image 3 of 3 Intel Core i7-10700 (Image credit: DirectDial)

DirectDial also incorporated the Core i7-10700K and Core i7-10700 into its product catalog. These are rumored eight-core, 16-thread processors that come with a 125W and 65W TDP (thermal design power), respectively.

The Canadian retailer posted Core i7-10700K for $585 CAD (~$419) and the Core i7-10700 for $506 CAD (~$363). The Core i7-10700K will likely have to compete with the Ryzen 7 3800X. Although the Ryzen 7 3800X shares an identical core and thread count, the AMD part is available for just $339. Given the similar 65W TDP, the Core i7-10700 will face the Ryzen 7 3700X, which costs $295 at most retailers.

As it stands, AMD is delivering more cores at the same or lower price points. Comet Lake will have an even more difficult path ahead of it. A recent report hints that AMD could be gearing up its next-generation Ryzen 4000-series processors, which pack the Zen 3 microarchitecture, for a September reveal.