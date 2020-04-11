Trending

Canadian Retailer Reveals Pricing and ETA For Three Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake-S CPUs

Comet Lake maybe be coming in late.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As tipped by hardware leaker @momomo_us, DirectDial has listed the Core i9-10900, Core i7-10700K and Core i7-10700 on the company's online store.

Last month, a Belgium retailer revealed the tray pricing for Intel's entire 10th Generation Comet Lake-S lineup. However, hardware are usually more expensive overseas. DirectDial's postings, which correspond to the boxed versions, are more in line with what we can expect in terms for retail pricing.

The recent listings suggest that Intel's 10th Generation Comet Lake-S launch is imminent, and the previous rumored April 30 announcement date might be legit after all. Nonetheless, launch day is one thing, and availability is another. DirectDial won't receive its first Comet Lake shipment until June 17. It's difficult to tell if the estimated time of arrival is the same for all retailers though.

Intel Comet Lake-S vs. AMD Ryzen 3000-Series

ProcessorPricingMSRPPart NumberCores / ThreadsBase Clock (GHz)TDP (W)
Core i9-10900*$487?BX807011090010 / 202.865
Ryzen 9 3900X$434$499100-100000023BOX12 / 243.8105
Core i7-10700K*$419?BX8070110700K8 / 163.8125
Ryzen 7 3800X$339$399100-100000025BOX8 / 163.9105
Core i7-10700*$363?BX80701107008 / 162.965
Ryzen 7 3700X$295$329100-100000071BOX8 / 163.665

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

The Core i9-10900 seemingly comes with 10 cores and 20 threads. The 65W chip shows up on DirectDial for $679 CAD (~$487). The problem is that AMD's Ryzen 9 3900X, which offers two more cores, commonly sells for as low as $434. In the Core i9-10900's defense, the Ryzen 9 3900X does have a 105W TDP so it has more breathing room.

The Core i9-10900K, which is the flagship Comet Lake-S chip, is rumored to feature a 125W TDP so it would be more fair to compare it to the Ryzen 9 3900X. Taking into consideration that the 65W model is almost stepping on the $500 mark, Intel will easily price the K-series part above $500 for sure. For context, the previous Coffee Lake flagship, the Core i9-9900K, still sells for $505.

Intel Core i9-10900

Intel Core i9-10900 (Image credit: DirectDial)
Intel Core i7-10700K

Intel Core i7-10700K (Image credit: DirectDial)
Intel Core i7-10700

Intel Core i7-10700 (Image credit: DirectDial)

DirectDial also incorporated the Core i7-10700K and Core i7-10700 into its product catalog. These are rumored eight-core, 16-thread processors that come with a 125W and 65W TDP (thermal design power), respectively.

The Canadian retailer posted Core i7-10700K for $585 CAD (~$419) and the Core i7-10700 for $506 CAD (~$363). The Core i7-10700K will likely have to compete with the Ryzen 7 3800X. Although the Ryzen 7 3800X shares an identical core and thread count, the AMD part is available for just $339. Given the similar 65W TDP, the Core i7-10700 will face the Ryzen 7 3700X, which costs $295 at most retailers.

As it stands, AMD is delivering more cores at the same or lower price points. Comet Lake will have an even more difficult path ahead of it. A recent report hints that AMD could be gearing up its next-generation Ryzen 4000-series processors, which pack the Zen 3 microarchitecture, for a September reveal.

18 Comments Comment from the forums
  • NightHawkRMX 11 April 2020 18:36
    Cool
    Reply
  • redgarl 11 April 2020 18:45
    680CAD.... ROFL... what a joke... who the hell would buy that!? It is the price of the new consoles....
    Reply
  • LeeRains 11 April 2020 21:51
    So Intel can’t compete on price at all, performance will likely be a near wash (for all intents and purposes) and they also have supply issues with their 14nm++++++++ CPUs?

    Absolutely no way I’d support Intel by buying any of these CPUs.
    Reply
  • spongiemaster 11 April 2020 22:09
    redgarl said:
    680CAD.... ROFL... what a joke... who the hell would buy that!? It is the price of the new consoles....
    When you're setting one record quarter after another and selling everything you can produce, there's no reason to lower prices.
    Reply
  • mdd1963 12 April 2020 01:23
    I look forward to seeing how well the 10700K does relative to the 9700K/9900K...; if it is indeed virtual 'wash' gaming-wise, then, ho -hum, they should at least cut prices by $100!
    Reply
  • JamesSneed 12 April 2020 11:13
    The base clock differences between the Core i7-10700K and Core i7-10700 are so large. Why is the Core i7-10700 not at least 1/3 cheaper? Weird. Intel is going to have to work on pricing.
    Reply
  • nofanneeded 12 April 2020 11:58
    This shows that AMD is better than intel . when AMD CPU were behind they Priced them RIGHT. now intel is pricing 10 cores CPU the same price of 12 cores AMD CPU.
    Reply
  • nofanneeded 12 April 2020 12:01
    redgarl said:
    680CAD.... ROFL... what a joke... who the hell would buy that!? It is the price of the new consoles....

    well the new consoles will make every desktop gaming System look overpriced , even AMD CPU ...

    The console prices exposed the fact that they are (intel and AMD) selling us overpriced CPU .. more than double the Price.
    Reply
  • watzupken 12 April 2020 14:44
    While there will still be people who will go for the fastest Intel chips, but personally, Intel's pricing is way off the mark considering people are just buying higher clocked versions of Coffee Lake. At the top end, the 10c/20t chip is unlikely to sell much since people with the older 9900K typically don't see much need for multicore performance. If multicore is important, clearly AMD is the better choice with 12 or 16 cores.

    Should AMD decide to cut prices further due to the impending release of the Zen 3 chip later this year, this will be a nail in the coffin for Intel's top end chip. I get the point that they do not want to be engaged in a price war, but either way, while they get to maintain their margins, they are selling lesser chips. OEMs will still get Intel chips, but note that mid/ low end chips take the lion's share of the units sold.
    Reply
  • spongiemaster 12 April 2020 15:40
    JamesSneed said:
    The base clock differences between the Core i7-10700K and Core i7-10700 are so large. Why is the Core i7-10700 not at least 1/3 cheaper? Weird. Intel is going to have to work on pricing.
    Look at the TDP. The 10700 has a 65W TDP while the 10700K is 125W. That's why the 10700 has such a lower base clock. Lower TDP chips typically cost more.
    Reply