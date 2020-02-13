WD's 10TB External Hard Drive Is Down to $160

(Image credit: BestBuy)

In today's data-centric world it often feels you can't have enough storage. Whether you need more space than what your PC offers or are looking for a way to back up your important files, an external hard drive is a good investment. Best Buy is currently having one of the best tech deals on external storage, offering a $90 discount on a whopping 10TB of storage. The WD Easystore 10TB external drive is currently selling for only $160, making storage an absolute bargain at just 1.6 cents per GB.

WD EasyStore 10TB external hard drive: was $250, now $160 @ Best Buy

At just $160 for 10 TB, this external hard drive is a prime candidate for backing up your important files and is cheaper than an external SSD.

This drive features simple black casing, a power light and USB 3.0 interface. It has data transfer rates of up to 5 Gbps, and there's also the option to use its corresponding software to automatically backup your files. Fit for both Windows PCs and Mac, it also comes with your choice of a $25 credit at Shutterfly or the ability to print an 8x8 photo book.

If you'd rather a speedier external SSD, you'll likely have to pay more, but you can find those, as well as external HDD options, on our Best External Hard Drives and Portable SSDs breakdown.