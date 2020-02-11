Cooler Master's MasterBox MB320L Offers ARGB and Tempered Glass for $60

(Image credit: Amazon)

If you're on a budget and looking for a chassis with addressable RGB and tempered glass, two of the hottest trends in PC cases nowadays, Cooler Master introduced a new option for you today.

In addition to offering both addressable RGB and tempered glass, the MasterBox MB320L follows a relatively standard ATX design, offering a lower chamber for the power supply and cable mess with a large chamber at the top for the motherboard, graphics card, cooling hardware and more.

Two 120mm fans reside at the front of the MasterBox MB320L and are what provide the addressable RGB. There are no additional lighting strips or other RGB goodies, but that's alright as many motherboards nowadays come with some form of RGB lighting.

Although it's very nice (and slightly unusual) to see two addressable RGB fans included at this price point, you'll probably want to leave them installed at the front for looks. Because of this, we recommend purchasing an extra fan, (which doesn't have to be RGB), to install at the rear exhaust.

The case has room for graphics cards up to 344mm long and CPU coolers up to 166mm tall. PSUs can be a maximum of 140mm long with the drive cage installed, and there is room for up to two 3.5-inch drives or four 2.5-inch SSDs.

This case comes with what Cooler Master calls a DarkMirror front panel. It's a piece of acrylic that has a dark, smokey look to add some mystery and contrast to the fans. If you prefer a mesh front for added airflow, there's the Cooler Master MB311L ARGB, which is the same price at $60.

The front I/O features two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports and a pair of audio jacks. USB Type-C is missing, but that's not something we often see at this price point anyway.

The MasterBox MB320L is currently available for pre-order at Amazon for $60 and will ship on February 18.