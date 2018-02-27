Cooler Master Unleashes MasterCase H500P (Updated)

Updated, 2/27/2018, 8:35am PT: Cooler Master released a Mesh White version of the H500P. In addition to a new white exterior, the Mesh White H500P also features two 200mm RGB fans, as opposed to the non-RGB fans included in the original version. It costs the same $150 as before.

Original article, 10/10/2017, 12:40pm PT:

Cooler Master announced the MasterCase H500P, which is the latest in its MasterCase series of chassis.

It’s plain to see the Cooler Master MasterCase H500P is designed for showcasing your system build, putting your graphics card front and center in the middle of the tempered glass side panel.

The case features a steel and plastic construction and measures 544 x 242 x 542mm. This chassis can accommodate up motherboards up to 12" x 10.7" and full-length graphics cards up to 412mm.

Behind the tempered glass side panel you will find a total of nine expansion slots, seven traditional slots, and two slots for vertically mounting a dual-slot GPU (PCI-e X16 riser cable required). This chassis has mounting locations for two 3.25" and 2.5" drives inside the built-in PSU tunnel, as well as a pair of mounting locations behind the motherboard tray for 2.5" hard drives.



This mid-tower case ships with two 200mm intake fans and a single 140mm exhaust fan. The chassis supports up to seven 120 / 140mm, or four 200mm fans. Radiators and all-in-one coolers up to 360mm can be installed in the top and front of this chassis. Those of you who prefer CPU air cooling will be able to install coolers up to 190mm in height. Under the PSU cover you will find a mounting location for an ATX PS2 power supply.

In a world where USB 3.1 Type C is all the rage, we find it a bit odd that the MasterCase is equipped with only two USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports.

The H500P is compatible with any RGB-equipped motherboard fitted with industry standard 4-pin RGB lighting headers, including; Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, Asrock RGB LED, and MSI's Mystic Light. This chassis also comes equipped with a three way fan splitter.

The MasterCase H500P is available now for $150.